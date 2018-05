An ideal tailgating setup is portable and minimal: That means there’s probably no high-tech digital thermometer to tell you when your steak is a perfect medium-rare. But fear not. In this video from Panna, chef Daniel Patterson reveals how to tell how done a steak is simply by comparing how it feels to different parts of your hand. It’s an essential skill for any tailgating pro. Try the trick on one of these nine juicy steaks at your next tailgate.