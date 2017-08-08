8 Grilled Meats That Belong at Your Next Tailgate

1 of 8 CON POULOS
Advertisement
2 of 8 CON POULOS
3 of 8 JOHN KERNICK
Advertisement
4 of 8 KANA OKADA
Advertisement
5 of 8 JOHN KERNICK
Advertisement
6 of 8 TINA RUPP
Advertisement
7 of 8 CHRISTINA HOLMES
Advertisement
8 of 8 CON POULOS
Tailgating can mean simply grilling up a few hot dogs and burgers. Or tailgating can mean meat heaven. For those who want to appease the tailgating gods properly, here are eight masterful meaty dishes. And to do any grilled meat justice, follow Rick Bayless’s tips for creating perfect grill marks.