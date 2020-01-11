Ultimate Tailgating and Game Day Guide

Football season is coming soon, and sure, we're sports fans; but mostly we're fans of game day food. That is why we've put together the ultimate guide to tailgating and game day with everything you need for a festive football feast. From parking lot grilling tips to traditions from America's best tailgating cities to fast game day snacks, you'll be set for the best season of your life. Score with creative chicken wing recipes, clever ways to eat more bacon on game day, upgraded party dips and more. We're ready for kickoff. — Morgan Goldberg