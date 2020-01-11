Ultimate Tailgating and Game Day Guide
Football season is coming soon, and sure, we're sports fans; but mostly we're fans of game day food. That is why we've put together the ultimate guide to tailgating and game day with everything you need for a festive football feast. From parking lot grilling tips to traditions from America's best tailgating cities to fast game day snacks, you'll be set for the best season of your life. Score with creative chicken wing recipes, clever ways to eat more bacon on game day, upgraded party dips and more. We're ready for kickoff. — Morgan GoldbergRead More
How to Add More Bacon to Game Day
From guacamole to brownies, everything’s better with bacon.Read More
11 Clever Ways to Use Potatoes for Game Day
From potato-crust pizza to warm, gooey pimento cheese fries, here are eleven amazing ways to use potatoes for the ultimate game day spread.Read More
9 Game Day Snacks That Take 15 Minutes or Less
The next time you’re settling in for an evening, afternoon or entire day of football, don’t try to save time by ordering in. Instead, whip up a few of these supereasy recipes, which are all ready in 15 minutes or less.Read More
7 Easy Game Day Recipes You Can Make in a Slow Cooker
One of the best things about football season? The food. But you don’t want to be stuck preparing it right before the game. Instead, make one of these amazingly hearty slow-cooker recipes that can all be thrown together ahead of time and kept warm until you’re ready to eat.Read More
7 Vegetables That Deserve Some Love at Your Tailgate
For the most part, a tailgate is a place for meat. But as long as you have the grill set up and sizzling, you'd be smart to cook some vegetables. Here, seven delicious grilled vegetable dishes that are perfect for game day. To make them extra-enticing, try using Rick Bayless’s trick for perfect grill marks.Read More