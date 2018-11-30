Here's How Gail Simmons Would Style a Holiday Table

Just in time for the holidays, Food & Wine Special Projects Director Gail Simmons has collaborated with Terrain stores to create beautiful, inspiring tablescapes featuring some of her favorite items. And just for Food & Wine readers, you can use the code GAILSPICKS on Terrain's website now through December 15 to get 10 percent off your purchase.

Gail's best advice for entertaining this holiday season? "Don't do everything yourself," she says. "Ask for help—someone can bring dessert, someone else can bring a big, beautiful salad, and ask a few other friends to provide wine."

Here are some of our favorite Gail's Picks at Terrain—each and every one perfect for giving, getting, or table-setting.

Herb garden napkin rings—set of 8, $178

Square neck vase on a brass stand, $138

Golden edge earthenware bowl, $138

Handled oak serving bowl, $88

Handled oval oak tray, $338

Notched round oak serving board, $98