Here's How Gail Simmons Would Style a Holiday Table

Courtesy Terrain

Terrain's nature-inspired tabletop collection is a beautiful starting point for a festive holiday tablescape.

Food & Wine Editors
November 30, 2018

Just in time for the holidays, Food & Wine Special Projects Director Gail Simmons has collaborated with Terrain stores to create beautiful, inspiring tablescapes featuring some of her favorite items. And just for Food & Wine readers, you can use the code GAILSPICKS on Terrain's website now through December 15 to get 10 percent off your purchase.

Courtesy Terrain

Gail's best advice for entertaining this holiday season? "Don't do everything yourself," she says. "Ask for help—someone can bring dessert, someone else can bring a big, beautiful salad, and ask a few other friends to provide wine." 

Here are some of our favorite Gail's Picks at Terrain—each and every one perfect for giving, getting, or table-setting.

Courtesy Terrain

Herb garden napkin rings—set of 8, $178

Courtesy Terrain

Square neck vase on a brass stand, $138

Courtesy Terrain

Golden edge earthenware bowl, $138

Courtesy Terrain

Handled oak serving bowl, $88

Courtesy Terrain

Handled oval oak tray, $338

Courtesy Terrain

Notched round oak serving board, $98

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up