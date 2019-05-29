10 Food-Themed Father’s Day Gifts for Under $55

With Father’s Day just around the corner, there still a little time left to shop for gifts—but even with the time crunch, you don’t have to break the bank. We scoured the Internet and found 10 different gifts perfectly suited for dads who love to cook, all $55 or under. (And yes, that includes the black truffle gift set.) Whether your dad likes to garden (we’ve got an herb garden for that) or has a penchant for caffeine (hello, collapsible coffee press), you've got options—scroll through to check them out.

Smoking Chips and Planks

Your resident grillmaster will appreciate this master collection of grilling woods, which includes cedar, alder, cherry, maple, and hickory planks, plus cherry and hickory smoking chips. There’s also four recipes to get them started.

Wildwood Grilling Grill Master Collection, $25 at food52.com

Cutting Board

The bamboo side of this cutting board is ideal for prepping fruits and vegetables; if you flip it over, the plastic side is designed for cutting meat and seafood (so it won’t seep into the wood).

BergHOFF Double-Sided Bamboo Cutting Board, $50 at food52.com

Collapsible Coffee Press

This coffee press is perfect for on-the-go dads—all you have to do is put the coffee grinds in the filter, add hot water, wait three minutes, and then turn it over your mug and press.

Palmpress Collapsible Coffee Press, $40 at food52.com

Peanut Butter Sampler

For all the peanut butter lovers out there, this sampler set includes six different varieties to try: Happy Trails (peanuts, raisins, semi-sweet chocolate chips), Dream Big (white chocolate chips, pretzels), So Happy Together (snickerdoodle popcorn), Go Lucky (milk chocolate, toffee, almonds, rice crispies), Joy to the World (dried cranberries, white chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips), and Don’t Worry (coconut, dark chocolate chips, almonds).

Peanut Butter Sampler, $40 at uncommongoods.com

Beer Caddy

This caddy allows you to tote a six-pack around in style—you know, in case you need to bring beer to a business meeting. (In all seriousness, it’s great for picnics and barbecues.) Bonus points for the attached bottle opener, and the six-pack separator which helps keep the beer cold.

Beer Caddy with Bottle Opener, $30 at uncommongoods.com

Panini Press

Swap your griddle for this Breville panini press, which can help you make perfect grilled cheeses and open-faced sandwiches.

Breville Panini Duo Press, $50 (suggested price $110) at surlatable.com

Steak Knives

It’s hard to believe this steak knife set is under $55, considering it comes in an elegant presentation box. Eight knives are included total, and they’re all serrated and made from high-carbon stainless steel.

Wüsthof 8-Piece Steak Knife Set in Presentation Box, $50 (suggested price $120) at surlatable.com

Truffle Gift Set

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t always have to spend a fortune on truffles. This gift crate includes several black truffle-infused items: Italian salt, an “aromatic condiment,” sauce, and honey. The best part? It’s currently on sale for $32.

Italian Black Truffle Gift Crate, $32 (suggested price $50) at williams-sonoma.com

Mason Jar Herb Garden

For enthusiastic home chefs, herb gardens help add a personal touch to their meals—it’s always special knowing you used rosemary you grew yourself, as opposed to buying it at the store. This set has the options for organic oregano, basil, cilantro, sage, and more, at $20 for each jar.

Mason Jar Indoor Herb Garden, $20 at uncommongoods.com

Wine Glasses

Wine glasses are always a solid gift—and if you want, you have the option to monogram these for an extra $10 per glass.

Williams Sonoma Encore Cabernet Wine Glasses (Set of Four), $40 at williams-sonoma.com