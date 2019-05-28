10 Father's Day Gift Ideas for Dads Who Love to Cook (and Eat)

As far as Father’s Day goes, food-related presents usually err on the side of barbecue—but we’re here to tell you that in addition to spice rubs and grilling marinades, there are plenty of gifts out there for the enthusiastic home chef. We found an outdoor (portable!) pizza oven that can cook pizza in six minutes, an espresso machine that makes six different drinks, and a home brewing kit that got great reviews on UncommonGoods. Read on to find out what we recommend for dads who love to cook (and eat) this Father’s Day.

Outdoor pizza oven

Courtesy of Food52

Sure, you can order out pizza, but wouldn’t making it at home be so much more special? Enter this outdoor pizza oven, which heats up in 15 minutes and cooks a pizza in six. The best part? You can take it with you, whether you’re camping or cooking in your own backyard.

The Companion Group Outdoor Pizza Oven, $270 at food52.com

Home brewing kit

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Instead of making continuous beer runs to the liquor store, this home brewing kit allows you to make your own. It comes with a fermentation system, thermometer, capping kit, and more, allowing you to make five gallons of beer—choose between Oktoberfest Ale and West Coast IPA.

Uncommon Goods Ultimate Homebrewer's Kit, $250.00 at uncommongoods.com

Rubs

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

If your dad loves to grill, this “library” will be his new best friend—stocked with everything from roast chicken and butcher’s rubs to a Potlach Lemon Garlic rub for fish.

Williams Sonoma Rub Library, $90 at williams-sonoma.com

Grilling gift set

Courtesy of Stonewall Kitchen

This is another one for grilling fans. In addition to including three rubs (Texas, Maine Seafood, and Carolina’s), this gift set includes three "grille" sauces (Maple Chipotle, Roasted Apple, and Bourbon Molasses), a “prime cut” tea towel, and a silicone basting brush.

Stonewall Kitchen Grilling Favorites Gift Crate, $50 (was $60) at stonewallkitchen.com.

Knife set

Courtesy of Sur La Table

Good knives are crucial for prep work, and this set from Zwilling J.A. Henckels got some of the best reviews on Sur La Table’s website. The 19-piece set includes an eight-inch chef’s knife, eight-inch bread knife, six-inch straight utility knife, four-inch paring knife, kitchen shears, and more.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Twin Signature 19-Piece Block Set, $296 (suggested price $816) at surlatable.com.

Espresso machine

Courtesy of Sur La Table

This is the ultimate machine for espresso lovers, and one of the top-rated models on Sur La Table. You can make six drinks with one touch: Ristretto, Espresso, Lungo, Hot Milk, Cappuccino, and Latte Macchiato.

Nespresso and De’Longhi Lattissima Touch, $500 (suggested price $700) at surlatable.com.

Air fryer

Courtesy of Wayfair

Air fryers are a way to enjoy all of your favorite fried foods without the oil—and this Ninja model also happens to roast and dehydrate as well, along with having a reheat function.

Ninja Air Fryer, $112 (was $150) at wayfair.com.

Etched wine glasses

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

For the oenophile in the family, these wine glasses can be customized with 10 different city skylines—current designs available include San Francisco, Washington D.C., Seattle, and Denver.

Etched Skyline Wine Glasses (Set of 2), $45 at uncommongoods.com.

Canvas apron

Courtesy of Food52

Every chef needs an apron, and these are handmade and hand-dyed by craftsmen in the Netherlands, meaning each one is unique. Plus, the sturdy canvas material and leather straps make it built to last.

Dutch Deluxes Dutch Canvas Apron, $100 at food52.com.

Panini press

Courtesy of Sur La Table

Take pan-fried grilled cheeses and breakfast sandwiches to the next level with this panini press, which has a non-stick finish and can be adjusted to grill anything from thick artisan breads to open-faced sandwiches.

Breville Panini Duo Press, $50 (suggested price $110) at surlatable.com.