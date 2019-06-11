David Chang Reveals His Top 5 Gifts for Dads Who Love to Cook

Father’s Day is fast approaching — Sunday, June 16, if you forgot — meaning you have just a few more days to find a great gift for dad or grandpa. But don’t fret, you can still snag a last-minute gift for your special guy thanks to the speedy delivery on Amazon, which offers complimentary delivery for Prime members and free shipping for anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial. And to help you wade through the millions of options, Michelin star chef and TV host David Chang is here with the perfect ideas for anyone who loves to cook.

Image zoom Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

“This is my first Father's Day, and I'm excited to celebrate with [my son] Hugo and my wife Grace,” he told Food & Wine via email. Chang, who opened his latest Momofuku restaurant Kawi in April, curated an impressive list of favorite kitchen tools, appliances, ingredients, and more. We asked Chang for his favorite picks below, but head here to see the whole list.

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet

Image zoom Amazon

“This is my go-to gift. You can use it for everything from steaks to baking. As long as you take care of it, it'll easily last generation to generation.”

To buy: 10.25-Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $15 (originally $27); amazon.com

Mauviel Copper Cookware

Image zoom Amazon

“My gift for cooks who have everything is Mauviel copper cookware. It's a great conductor of heat and cooks beautifully. Plus, doesn't hurt that it looks great in your kitchen.”

To buy: 3.6-Quart Saucepan with Lid, $276; amazon.com

Victorinox Knives

Image zoom Amazon

“The Victorinox 4-in Swiss Classic Paring Knife and the Serrated Knife are incredible, cheap tools to keep in your kitchen. Both are tremendously versatile: strong enough to withhold repeated use by the most avid home cook while also being inexpensive enough for someone just getting started in the kitchen.”

To buy: Victorinox 4-Inch Swiss Classic Paring Knife with Serrated Edge, $9; amazon.com

Momofuku’s Ssäm Sauce

Image zoom Amazon

“We like saying that Ssäm Sauce is good on everything, but I really do believe it. I love it with pizza, or even with eggs.”

To buy: 24-Ounce Ssäm Korean Chilli Sauce, $22; amazon.com