8 Cool Food and Drink Kits for Crafty Dads

If your dad loves to cook and create, consider going the DIY route this Father’s Day. For novices, it’s an easy way to introduce them to making some of their favorite foods from scratch (hello, fresh mozzarella cheese); pros will appreciate elevated options on the market, like homemade tonic water and gin kits. We’ve rounded up eight kits that would make great gifts, and (for the most part) also happen to be $50 or under. Check out the full spread below, and make sure you order fast—June 16 isn't all that far away.

Westend61/Getty Images

Tonic Water Kit

Courtesy of Food52

For gin & tonic lovers, this kit allows you to make your own tonic water, as opposed to buying bottles at the store. You can pick from classic (pictured, $26) or elderflower flavors ($32). In total, it makes around one quart of concentrate, which you can then mix to make around 30-60 tonic waters (depending on how strong you like it).

Oaktown Spice Shop DIY Tonic Water Kit, $26 at food52.com

Hot Sauce Kit

Courtesy of UncommonGoods

We all know someone who has a healthy obsession with hot sauce—they have more than a few bottles stocked in the fridge, and douse it on everything from eggs to pizza. (Better yet, they have their own miniature keychain.) If your dad fits the bill, get him this DIY kit so he can make his own. It includes dried guajillo, chipotle, and arbol peppers, plus cayenne, ancho chile, and curry powders. (Aka, bring on the heat.) With six bottles and customizable labels, there’s plenty of room to experiment.

Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit, $35 at uncommongoods.com

Irish Stout Kit

Courtesy of UncommonGoods

Go from beer drinker to brewer with this kit, which helps you make one gallon (10 12-ounce bottles) of Irish stout. The flavors are inspired by an “Irish pub favorite,” with hints of coffee, chocolate, and toffee—we’ll cheers to that.

Irish Stout Beer Brewing Kit, $45 at uncommongoods.com

Gin Kit

Courtesy of UncommonGoods

With the tools to make your own tonic water, you might as well get the gin kit too. It includes two glass bottles, a sieve, funnel, juniper, and botanicals such as lavender, rosemary, and cardamom pods—add your favorite vodka, and in 36 hours, you’ve got your own gin.

Homemade Gin Kit, $50 at uncommongoods.com

Cocktail Kit

Courtesy of Sur La Table

For the enthusiastic home bartender, this kit allows you to make cocktails on the go, whether you’re tailgating or out picnicking for the day. Inside, you’ll find a shaker, muddler, jigger, two cocktail napkins, and two cocktail coupes—pick from a green, navy, or white bag.

W&P Cocktail Kit, $279 at surlatable.com

Mozzarella and Ricotta Kit

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

This kit allows you to make your own mozzarella or ricotta in less than an hour, in eight batches—definitely an easy way to upgrade your summer caprese salad. All you need to do is pick up fresh milk.

DIY Mozzarella/Ricotta Cheese-Making Kit, $26 at williams-sonoma.com

Fermentation Kit

Courtesy of UncommonGoods

You can make a quart of your favorite “probiotic-rich condiment” with this kit—pick your favorite fruits or vegetables, and the box has corresponding spice suggestions on the side.

Karen Diggs DIY Fermentation Kit, $42 at uncommongoods.com

Bread Kit

Courtesy of Food52

Making bread at home can be daunting—this kit is a great way to get started, including bread flour, artisan bread toppings (toasted sesame seeds, anise seeds, etc.), instant yeast, and a baker’s couche.

King Arthur Flour European Style Bread Set with Baker's Couche from King Arthur Flour, $48 at food52.com