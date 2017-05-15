14 Father’s Day Gifts Under $50 for the Dad Who’s Trying to Get Healthy

While you may want to pass on the beer-brewing kit, nix the box of his favorite chocolates and forgo the perfect pair of lounging slippers, we’ve rounded up some affordable gift options that support his new lifestyle. — Avery Matera

More
Food & Wine

Scratching your head over what to get the dad who’s trying to get healthy? While you may want to pass on the beer-brewing kit, nix the box of his favorite chocolates and forgo the pair of lounging slippers, there are all sorts of affordable gift options that support his new, healthier lifestyle. From easy-to-use spiralizers to organic food-of-the-month packages, we’ve got it all right here, just in time for Father’s Day.

1 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

The spiralizer:

It’s officially time to introduce Dad to the zoodle. This hand-held spiralizer turns veggies into noodle shapes, making it the perfect tool for the carb-averse.

OXO Good Grips Handheld Spiralizer, $13, amazon.com.

Advertisement
2 of 13 Courtesy of Bed Bath and Beyond

The blender:

Encourage him to add a little smoothie action to his healthy eating plan. These super stylish (and portable) blenders are detachable, so he can take his creation with him anywhere.

Oster MyBlend Blender, $30, bedbathandbeyond.com

3 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

The iced tea maker:

Refreshing, home-brewed iced tea is a delicious alternative to the sugary drinks of summer.

Mr. Coffee 2-in-1 Iced Tea Brewing System with Glass Pitcher, $39, amazon.com

Advertisement
4 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

The iPhone armband:

There’s nothing like energizing music to push you to run for another ten minutes. Make it easier for him to take his tunes on the go with an iPhone armband.

Belkin Storage Plus Armband, $38, amazon.com

Advertisement
5 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

The food scale:  

For the super-cautious dieter, a sleek scale takes the guesswork out of prepping healthy meals.

Ozeri Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale, $12, amazon.com

Advertisement
6 of 13 Courtesy of Target

The jump rope:

Nope, jump ropes aren’t just for kids—they’re one of the easiest workouts to find the time and space for.

C9 Champion Adjustable Speed Jump Rope, $6, target.com

Advertisement
7 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

The yoga mat:  

Give him something that lets him to take his fitness routine home with him because some days the idea of leaving the air-conditioned house is just too daunting.

Gaiam Solid Yoga Mat, $34, amazon.com

Advertisement
8 of 13 Courtesy of Bed Bath and Beyond

The steamer:

An alternative to sautéing in oil or butter, this tiered steamer cooks veggies, fish and chicken with lots of flavor and none of the extra fat. 

Gourmia SteamTower 300 3-Tier Vegetable and Food Steamer, $45, bedbathandbeyond.com

Advertisement
9 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

The oil mister:

Ensure your dad never eats an overdressed salad again. Mix up any concoction in this mister—try his favorite olive oil with herbs and spices—and spray it on whatever needs a little extra kick, adding flavor without drowning the food in oil.

Prepara Oil Mister, $14, amazon.com

Advertisement
10 of 13 Courtesy of Bed Bath and Beyond

The healthy griller:

Your favorite grill master doesn’t have to give up on his specialty altogether, even if bacon cheeseburgers are no longer on the menu. With this tabletop grill, he’ll be whipping up healthier versions of his burgers in no time.

Kalorik 2-Slide Panini Grill, $40, bedbathandbeyond.com

Advertisement
11 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

The fitness tracker:

Fitness trackers are the easiest way to monitor cardio. Whether he’s taking periodic laps around the office, hitting the gym or running a day’s worth of errands, a sleek and slim wristband will help him stay the course.

MoreFit Slim Touch Screen Activity Health Tracker, $30, amazon.com

Advertisement
12 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

The pool speakers:

Gearing up for a season spent in the pool? He can take this waterproof Bluetooth speaker into the water with him while he’s swimming laps.

Denali Audio Aqua Tank IPX7 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $30, amazon.com

Advertisement
13 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

The new swag:

Invest in some stylish fitness tops that will match his look with his new lifestyle.

IceBreaker Tech Lite Short Sleeve Crewe, $50, amazon.com

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up