10 Father's Day Gift Ideas for Dads Who Love to Cook (and Eat)

Looking for a great father's day gift idea for the man in your life who loves to cook (and eat...and drink)? Here are some of our favorite food-related father's day gifts on the internet right now.

If your dad is a determined multi-tasker, this is the grilling apron for him. Not only does the EZ Drinker Grill Master Grill Apron ($11) hold plenty of cans of beer or soda, but it also features lots of pockets for sauces and cooking utensils.

A great countertop appliance like this Hamilton Beach Indoor Flavor/Searing Grill ($60) will keep even the most kitchen-averse dads searing and grilling all year round.

Does your dad love coffee? Treat him to Chef Curtis Stone's favorite coffee maker, which brews a seriously-strong cup of joe. This Bialetti 6-Cup Stovetop Espresso Maker makes six petite cups of espresso, which is about one mug of very powerful coffee.

Speaking of pro picks, Chef Ed Lee told us recently that he thinks lots of home cooks would benefit from trading in their blenders for this tool. This Deiss PRO Citrus Lemon Zester and Cheese Grater ($10) is Amazon's number-one bestseller, and is dishwasher-safe to boot.

Dads who love tools and gadgets will love this set of Professional Barbecue Tools by Newpurslane (24) ($40), a 24-piece set of everything you need for ultimate outdoor dining this summer.

If your dad is a master mixologist behind the bar (or aspires to become one), here's a great gift idea: this Innovee Home 24-Ounce Cocktail Shaker Bar Set ($16) will make him feel like a total pro.

Looking for a gift for a more advanced home cook? Check out our guide to best chef's knives and score him our pick: this Mac Knife Professional Hollow Edge Chef's Knife ($145).

If you're not quite ready to splurge on a pricey knife, consider one of our under-$100 picks: this J.A. Henckels International Classic 8-inch Chef's Knife ($55).

If your dad has gotten more health-conscious over the years, but misses the tastes of some of his favorite fried foods, consider getting him one of these Big Boss 1300-watt Oil-Less Fryers ($90), which cooks using infrared heat, halogen, or convection for a delicious fry-up without the oil.

An air fryer is also a great gift idea—and this swanky one looks especially impressive (and has five-star reviews). The BLACK+DECKER HF110SBD 2-Liter Oil Free Air Fryer, Black / Stainless Steel ($100) comes in black or white and looks slightly space-age.