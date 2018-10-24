Entertaining Made Easy With These 12 Secret Weapons

Keep your pantry stocked with these 12 staples—some basic, some surprising—and feeding friends and family something surprising and delightful will never feel like a chore.
Hillshire Farm® Smoked Sausage encased in crisp puff pastry forms a festive, edible wreath that’s perfect for holiday entertaining. A layer of lingonberry jam lends a sweet-tart flavor that balances the smoky sausage. Crispy fried herbs—bay leaves, thyme, and rosemary—tucked decoratively into the baked wreath are an outstanding, and delicious, garnish.
Get the recipe: Smoked Sausage Wreath
Here's how to cook a DIY wreath with Hillshire Farm® Smoked Sausage:
Step 1: Roll out two sheets of puff pastry to 9-by-14-inch rectangles. Using large and medium bowls as guides, cut a half ring out of each rectangle to form the two halves of the wreath.
Step 2: Cut the pastry scraps into 2-by-4-inch strips. Transfer all of the pastry to parchment paper-lined baking sheets and freeze until chilled.
Step 3: Form the wreath base on a parchment paper-lined un-rimmed baking sheet, then press the ends together to seal. Spread lingonberry jam in the center of the wreath base.
Step 4: Arrange smoked sausage pieces on the jam to form a circle.
Step 5: Lightly brush the inner and outer edges of the wreath with egg wash. Lay the pastry strips over the sausage, leaving space to allow steam to escape.
Step 6: Flatten the inner and outer edges of the pastry with your fingers, then decoratively pinch the edges to seal. Freeze until chilled.
Step 7: Brush the smoked sausage wreath with egg wash, then season with sea salt and black pepper. Bake at 400° for 25 to 30 minutes, until the pastry is golden and puffed.
Step 8: Decoratively tuck fried bay leaves, and thyme and rosemary sprigs into the wreath. Serve with mustard or additional lingonberry jam.
Looking for more easy entertaining ideas? Keep your pantry stocked with these items—perfect for feeding a crowd.
Polenta: Crispy polenta bites with arugula tapenade
Olives: Warm olives with rosemary garlic and lemon
Macaroni: Three-cheese mini-macs
Nuts and seeds: Toasted pumpkin seeds
Popcorn, with a twist: Popcorn with sesame-glazed pistachios
Anchovies: Olives stuffed with almonds, anchovies, and peppers
Peanut butter: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich cookies
Dried fruit: Riesling pate de fruit
Sardines: Rye crisps, tomatoes and sardines
Shredded Coconut: Spicy coconut shrimp
Refried Beans: Taco dip