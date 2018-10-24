Entertaining Made Easy With These 12 Secret Weapons

Hillshire Farm® Smoked Sausage encased in crisp puff pastry forms a festive, edible wreath that’s perfect for holiday entertaining. A layer of lingonberry jam lends a sweet-tart flavor that balances the smoky sausage. Crispy fried herbs—bay leaves, thyme, and rosemary—tucked decoratively into the baked wreath are an outstanding, and delicious, garnish.

Get the recipe: Smoked Sausage Wreath

Here's how to cook a DIY wreath with Hillshire Farm® Smoked Sausage:

Step 1: Roll out two sheets of puff pastry to 9-by-14-inch rectangles. Using large and medium bowls as guides, cut a half ring out of each rectangle to form the two halves of the wreath.

Step 2: Cut the pastry scraps into 2-by-4-inch strips. Transfer all of the pastry to parchment paper-lined baking sheets and freeze until chilled.

Step 3: Form the wreath base on a parchment paper-lined un-rimmed baking sheet, then press the ends together to seal. Spread lingonberry jam in the center of the wreath base.

Step 4: Arrange smoked sausage pieces on the jam to form a circle.

Step 5: Lightly brush the inner and outer edges of the wreath with egg wash. Lay the pastry strips over the sausage, leaving space to allow steam to escape.

Step 6: Flatten the inner and outer edges of the pastry with your fingers, then decoratively pinch the edges to seal. Freeze until chilled.

Step 7: Brush the smoked sausage wreath with egg wash, then season with sea salt and black pepper. Bake at 400° for 25 to 30 minutes, until the pastry is golden and puffed.

Step 8: Decoratively tuck fried bay leaves, and thyme and rosemary sprigs into the wreath. Serve with mustard or additional lingonberry jam.

