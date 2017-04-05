What to Pair with Easter Dinner
Easter weekend has always seemed like the kickoff point for reintroducing spring ingredients to the dinner table. For wine, that translates to a similar mood shift, although I’ll admit I usually start craving brighter, more fruit-forward bottles even earlier and have a tendency to stock my fridge with Muscadets before most people have even hung up their winter coats. That doesn’t mean that full-bodied reds have to be set aside; it simply means to look for ones that have an inherent sense of freshness. Lamb, after all, is the preeminent Easter main, and what could be better with that than a savory, Rhône-inspired wine? There’s really only one rule: purity and aromatics win out over power and oakiness. Here are a few wines that will really let the flavors of your early spring dinner shine through.