What to Pair with Easter Dinner

2015 Julien Sunier Fleurie ($28)

There is little else so perfectly suited to spring flavors than the exuberantly fruity profile of Gamay, and Sunier’s Fleurie is a great example. Grown on a steep, granite-laden slope surrounded by forest, it has an intense, mouthwatering mineral concentration and the fresh fruit tang of wild strawberries.

2015 Arnot-Roberts North Coast Trousseau ($36)

Don’t be fooled by its paleness in the glass, this Trousseau is packed with flavor. The grapes hail from the Luchsinger Vineyard in the Clear Lake AVA, adding to the wine’s red fruit core a cool herbal lift of acidity that has become the hallmark of the duo’s wines. (It also makes them incredibly food-friendly.)

2014 Resonance Vineyard Yamhill-Carlton District Pinot Noir ($60)

The first release from the new Jadot venture in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, this Pinot pairs the iron-like underpinnings of top-notch Pommard with the ruby sheen of New World fruit. It’s all roses and herbs on first whiff, gaining in complexity and spiciness as it takes on air.