A Last Minute Shopping Guide for Easter

Easter is rapidly approaching, so if you haven't already been enjoying all the Easter candy — from chocolate eggs to jelly beans — for a few weeks, start making up for lost time. Hopefully, by Sunday, you will have built up a good base to power through a proper Easter brunch, complete with ham, lamb or whatever else you're serving.

If you don't yet have a game plan for the big day, however, don't worry. We've collected a list of Easter essentials that you can purchase without ever leaving the comfort of your couch.

Go Ham

Whether you decide on a side of creamed spinach or potatoes roasted in shallot butter, don't forgo the ham this year. Here are four options for everyone:

Honey Baked Ham: You’ve heard of honey-baked ham, and this glazed roast comes from the company that bears the same name. (Options start at six pounds and go to 10 pounds.)

Sweetheart Ham: From Olympia Provisions comes a cooked little pig described as “pork sirloin tip, placed in a brine of juniper berries, fresh herbs, fresh garlic, and fresh onions for 10 days. Then we smoke them over apple wood for 10 hours.”

Kurobuta Half Bone-In Ham: From six to eight pounds, this ham comes from 100 percent purebred Berkshire pork, and is smoked with authentic hardwood chips.

Applewood-Smoked Boneless Heritage Ham: D’Artagnan is known for its fine meats, and this ham is no exception. The fully-cooked roast is described as “tender, juicy, and full of flavor, and will make a quick and easy centerpiece for a special occasion or holiday meal.”

Candy Crush

Easter candy can be hit or miss. (We know—we tried this year’s newest sweet treats and reviewed them for you here.) Here's where to focus your energy:

Abby Hocking

An Easter candy-and-toys bundle: This package offers a solid milk-chocolate bunny, marshmallow Peeps, exclusive gourmet jelly beans, Easter Mike & Ike candy, M&Ms, and more—plus, it comes with toys so that you don’t have to do double Easter shopping duty.

Lindt Chocolate Carrots: Carrots are delicious, but chocolate carrots are a lot more delicious.

Cadbury Easter Eggs: The hard-shelled Cadbury Easter eggs are simply a must.

Basket Case

No matter how old you are, an Easter basket—whether it's understated or kitschy—has a certain allure. Or at least the stuff that comes in it does.

Bunny burlap bag: This adorable Easter “bag”—not basket—features a turquoise bunny with a pom-pom and Easter-appropriate gingham lining.

Easter egg party bag: This bag is simple. In fact, it’s plain with the exception of two bunny ears, which you can line with a variety of colors, from pink to neon green and deep navy.

Best of the Brunch

Go big for brunch this year.

Pancake mix: Pancakes may be the easiest brunch recipe of all, so spice things up this year with flavors like cinnamon roll, lemon ricotta, flax coconut or baked apple. (You could also grab a mix, like this one, which only requires whole milk and butter.)

Muffins tins: Muffins, like these chocolate chip and banana muffins, are crowd-pleasing and easy to make ahead of the holiday. So, you’ll want to grab a muffin tin, like the one in this set. Sticking to savory brunch dishes? Make a batch of poached eggs all at once in that muffin tin, thanks to this Mad Genius tip.

Fruit bowls: It may not feel like it, but it is spring, and what is more refreshing this season than a fruit salad? Make one, then serve it in this stylish fruit salad bowl.