Everything You Need for a Grown-Up Easter Basket

No chocolate bunnies in sight.
Easter is synonymous with egg hunts and candy-filled baskets. But while the kids may be snacking on jelly beans and the perennial chocolate bunny, that doesn’t mean you have to. Enter the upgraded, bougie Easter basket ideas for grown-ups, with fancy treats, festive decor, and more than a few indulgences. Why not trade-up your chocolate Easter eggs to truffle crème Easter candy, or treat yourself to a floral Le Creuset? We’ve rounded up 15 products to make the ultimate goodie bag (er, basket)—check them out below.
Easter Brunch Kit
Consider your Easter breakfast officially covered with this brunch basket, which includes maple syrup, pancake mix, muffin mix, lemon curd, a decorative Easter towel, and more.
Stonewall Kitchen Deluxe Easter Brunch Gift, $60 at stonewallkitchen.com
Black Truffle Honey
No luxe basket would be complete without a truffle element, and this honey can elevate a number of meals you’re whipping up for the holiday—drizzle it over crostini, or pair it with a cheese board for extra flavor.
Dean & DeLuca Acacia Black Truffle Honey, $19 at deandeluca.com
Flowery Cupcakes
Who needs a bouquet of flowers when you have cupcakes? These hydrangea cupcakes come in three flavors: vanilla strawberry, vanilla valrhona, and chocolate chocolate vanilla, so they sound just as tasty as they look.
More Hydrangea cupcakes, $65.00 for a set of 12 at deandeluca.com
Chocolate Marshmallow Eggs
Vanilla-flavored marshmallow, milk chocolate, and crisp, pastel-colored candy shells—need we say more?
Sugarfina Milk Chocolate Marshmallow Eggs Chick, $8.50 at sugarfina.com
Iced Cookies
Don’t feel like taking the time to make and ice Easter cookies? Order this pretty set from Williams-Sonoma, which comes with one large bunny cookie and several other butterfly-, egg-, and carrot-shaped cookies, all in pastel colors.
Williams-Sonoma Giant Easter Bunny Cookie with Mini Easter Cookies, $45 at williams-sonoma.com
Truffle Crème Eggs
Godiva’s truffle crème eggs come in four flavors, including one of each: milk chocolate caramel hazelnut, dark chocolate mousse, milk chocolate marshmallow, and dark chocolate raspberry. Share with your friends and family—or don’t.
Godiva Truffle Crème Egg Assortment, $25 at godiva.com
Carrot Cake Marshmallows
Carrot cake-flavored marshmallows? Yes, please—Wondermade hand-makes these marshmallows with carrots, cane sugar, nutmeg, and allspice, so they taste just like the dessert. And, since bunnies supposedly love carrots, it’s very much on theme.
Wondermade Carrot Cake Marshmallows, $12 at mouth.com
Cookies-N-Cream Bark
Take a break from all the milk and dark chocolate and indulge in this cookies-n-cream bark.
Freds at Barney's New York White Chocolate Cookies-N-Cream Bark, $40 at barneys.com
Decorative Alabaster Eggs
If you want to skip the egg-dyeing this year, grab a set of these alabaster eggs from Williams-Sonoma—they can be arranged into a pretty centerpiece for your table, or help mark place settings.
Williams-Sonoma Alabaster eggs, from $50-$180 at williams-sonoma.com
Pastel Glass Egg Platter
This pretty pastel platter, which comes in blue, green, or pink, is a stylish place to keep your dyed eggs (or the aforementioned alabaster eggs, if you get them).
Sur La Table Pastel Glass Egg Platter, 8 cavity, $12 at surlatable.com
Le Creuset Flower Cocotte
A purple ombré Le Creuset, shaped like a flower—enough said. Pick up this cast-iron casserole cocotte to make (and present) perfect one-pot meals.
Le Creuset Flower Cocotte, 2.25 qt., $200 (was $235) at surlatable.com
Ceramic Bunny Serving Dish
Simple, and without all the usual bright Easter colors, this dish is the perfect neutral background to add to your spread.
Crate & Barrel Easter Bunny Ceramic Serving Dish, $40 at crateandbarrel.com
Bunny Cake Pan
Get your Easter desert on theme with this cake pan, which uses two molds to create a cake in the shape of a bunny holding a basket.
Williams-Sonoma Nordic Ware Easter Bunny Cake Pan, $40 at williams-sonoma.com
Carrot Napkin Ring
Add a festive twist to your place settings by grabbing some of these carrot napkin rings.
Sur La Table Carrot Napkin Ring, $6 at surlatable.com
Petal Pink Candle
Nothing says Easter like pastels, and this petal pink scented candle (a mix of rose, sage, patchouli, and tree flower scents) will add a pop of color to your decor.
Boy Smells Petal Pink Scented Candle, $34 at nordstrom.com