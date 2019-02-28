Everything You Need for a Grown-Up Easter Basket

Easter is synonymous with egg hunts and candy-filled baskets. But while the kids may be snacking on jelly beans and the perennial chocolate bunny, that doesn’t mean you have to. Enter the upgraded, bougie Easter basket ideas for grown-ups, with fancy treats, festive decor, and more than a few indulgences. Why not trade-up your chocolate Easter eggs to truffle crème Easter candy, or treat yourself to a floral Le Creuset? We’ve rounded up 15 products to make the ultimate goodie bag (er, basket)—check them out below.

Easter Brunch Kit

Courtesy of Stonewall Kitchen

Consider your Easter breakfast officially covered with this brunch basket, which includes maple syrup, pancake mix, muffin mix, lemon curd, a decorative Easter towel, and more.

Stonewall Kitchen Deluxe Easter Brunch Gift, $60 at stonewallkitchen.com

Black Truffle Honey

Courtesy of Dean & DeLuca

No luxe basket would be complete without a truffle element, and this honey can elevate a number of meals you’re whipping up for the holiday—drizzle it over crostini, or pair it with a cheese board for extra flavor.

Dean & DeLuca Acacia Black Truffle Honey, $19 at deandeluca.com

Flowery Cupcakes

Courtesy of Dean & DeLuca

Who needs a bouquet of flowers when you have cupcakes? These hydrangea cupcakes come in three flavors: vanilla strawberry, vanilla valrhona, and chocolate chocolate vanilla, so they sound just as tasty as they look.

More Hydrangea cupcakes, $65.00 for a set of 12 at deandeluca.com

Chocolate Marshmallow Eggs

Courtesy of Sugarfina

Vanilla-flavored marshmallow, milk chocolate, and crisp, pastel-colored candy shells—need we say more?

Sugarfina Milk Chocolate Marshmallow Eggs Chick, $8.50 at sugarfina.com

Iced Cookies

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Don’t feel like taking the time to make and ice Easter cookies? Order this pretty set from Williams-Sonoma, which comes with one large bunny cookie and several other butterfly-, egg-, and carrot-shaped cookies, all in pastel colors.

Williams-Sonoma Giant Easter Bunny Cookie with Mini Easter Cookies, $45 at williams-sonoma.com

Truffle Crème Eggs

Courtesy of Godiva

Godiva’s truffle crème eggs come in four flavors, including one of each: milk chocolate caramel hazelnut, dark chocolate mousse, milk chocolate marshmallow, and dark chocolate raspberry. Share with your friends and family—or don’t.

Godiva Truffle Crème Egg Assortment, $25 at godiva.com

Carrot Cake Marshmallows

Courtesy of Sugarfina

Carrot cake-flavored marshmallows? Yes, please—Wondermade hand-makes these marshmallows with carrots, cane sugar, nutmeg, and allspice, so they taste just like the dessert. And, since bunnies supposedly love carrots, it’s very much on theme.

Wondermade Carrot Cake Marshmallows, $12 at mouth.com

Cookies-N-Cream Bark

Courtesy of Barneys

Take a break from all the milk and dark chocolate and indulge in this cookies-n-cream bark.

Freds at Barney's New York White Chocolate Cookies-N-Cream Bark, $40 at barneys.com

Decorative Alabaster Eggs

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

If you want to skip the egg-dyeing this year, grab a set of these alabaster eggs from Williams-Sonoma—they can be arranged into a pretty centerpiece for your table, or help mark place settings.

Williams-Sonoma Alabaster eggs, from $50-$180 at williams-sonoma.com

Pastel Glass Egg Platter

Courtesy of Sur La Table

This pretty pastel platter, which comes in blue, green, or pink, is a stylish place to keep your dyed eggs (or the aforementioned alabaster eggs, if you get them).

Sur La Table Pastel Glass Egg Platter, 8 cavity, $12 at surlatable.com

Le Creuset Flower Cocotte

Courtesy of Sur La Table

A purple ombré Le Creuset, shaped like a flower—enough said. Pick up this cast-iron casserole cocotte to make (and present) perfect one-pot meals.

Le Creuset Flower Cocotte, 2.25 qt., $200 (was $235) at surlatable.com

Ceramic Bunny Serving Dish

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Simple, and without all the usual bright Easter colors, this dish is the perfect neutral background to add to your spread.

Crate & Barrel Easter Bunny Ceramic Serving Dish, $40 at crateandbarrel.com

Bunny Cake Pan

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Get your Easter desert on theme with this cake pan, which uses two molds to create a cake in the shape of a bunny holding a basket.

Williams-Sonoma Nordic Ware Easter Bunny Cake Pan, $40 at williams-sonoma.com

Carrot Napkin Ring

Courtesy of Sur La Table

Add a festive twist to your place settings by grabbing some of these carrot napkin rings.

Sur La Table Carrot Napkin Ring, $6 at surlatable.com

Petal Pink Candle

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nothing says Easter like pastels, and this petal pink scented candle (a mix of rose, sage, patchouli, and tree flower scents) will add a pop of color to your decor.

Boy Smells Petal Pink Scented Candle, $34 at nordstrom.com