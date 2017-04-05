14 Best Egg Dishes for Easter Brunch

Get ready for Easter Sunday with these 14 eggy recipes.

1 of 14 PHOTO © JOHNNY MILLER

Brioche with Prosciutto, Gruyère and Egg

Suzanne Goin's delicious open-faced sandwiches feature buttery bread topped with gooey cheese, prosciutto and fried egg.

Go to Recipe
2 of 14 PHOTO © MARCUS NILSSON

Custardy Baked Orzo with Spinach, Bacon and Feta

This eggy baked pasta is made with sautéed leeks and Greek yogurt.

Go to Recipe
3 of 14 PHOTO © JOHN KERNICK

Pea Tortilla with Mint and Yogurt

Similar to a frittata, this fantastic dish features fresh spring ingredients like sweet peas and mint.

Go to Recipe
4 of 14 PHOTO © TINA RUPP

Grilled Asparagus Salad with Fried Eggs

Upgrade a lemony arugula salad by topping it with butter-fried eggs and freshly shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Go to Recipe
5 of 14 PHOTO © CHRISTINA HOLMES

Scallion Scrambled Eggs with Potato Chips

F&W chef-in-residence Hugh Acheson likes to pair scrambled eggs with kettle-cooked potato chips.

Go to Recipe
6 of 14 PHOTO © CHRISTINA HOLMES

Ham and Deviled Egg Breakfast Sandwiches

This breakfast sandwich piles spicy egg salad on toasted English muffins with warm smoky ham and crisp frisée.

Go to Recipe
7 of 14 PHOTO © LINE KLEIN

Fried Eggs with Mustard Seed Oil and Kale

Upgrade fried eggs with an unexpected but delicious combination of sunflower seeds, cumin, yogurt and avocado.

Go to Recipe
8 of 14 PHOTO © LINE KLEIN

Pearl Barley Porridge with Ham and Eggs

David Chang's simple, savory dish is made with barley that's simmered in a mix of cider, chicken broth and kombu seaweed.

Go to Recipe
9 of 14 MELISSA KASEMAN

Eggs Benedict with Bacon and Arugula

Save on time by using toasted English muffins for this delicious version of the classic brunch dish.

Go to Recipe
10 of 14 PHOTO © FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

Bacon, Tomato and cheddar Breakfast Bake with Eggs

Topped with runny eggs, this delicious dish is perfect for a crowd.

Go to Recipe
11 of 14 PHOTO © QUENTIN BACON

Eggs Baked in Roasted Tomato Sauce

Here, eggs are cooked in an antioxidant-rich tomato sauce.

Go to Recipe
12 of 14 PHOTO © WENDELL T. WEBBER

Banger & Egg Sandwiches

These delicious breakfast sandwiches feature bangers (British slang for sausages), eggs and sharp cheddar cheese.

Go to Recipe
13 of 14 PHOTO © GUY AMBROSINO

Zucchini Omelet

This Greek-inspired omelet is made with thinly sliced zucchini and feta.

Go to Recipe
14 of 14 PHOTO © CHRISTINA HOLMES

Egg White & Spinach Frittata with Salsa Ranchera

Ready in 40 minutes, this healthy dish is served with warm salsa ranchera made by blending roasted tomatoes, garlic and jalapeños.

Go to Recipe

