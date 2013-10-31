25 Easter Recipes You’ll Want to Cook Every Year
Lemon Upside-Down Cake
Cal Peternell usually uses sweet Meyer lemons from his neighbor’s tree for this versatile cake. Regular lemons are tasty too and add a bitter note that’s a lovely contrast to the gooey brown-sugar topping.
Saba-and-Dijon-Glazed Easter Ham
We’re switching up the traditional sugar-crusted holiday ham by using saba, a sweet and slightly acidic syrup made from cooked-down grape must (similar to aged balsamic). We bake the ham on a bed of carrots and shallots so the drippings flavor the vegetables in the oven.
Mashed-Potato Casserole with Sage and Fontina
Melissa Clark upgrades classic mashed potatoes with a creamy, tangy mix of crème fraîche, butter, parsley, and sage, then tops them with cheesy breadcrumbs and bakes until crisp.
Felicitation Punch
This tart punch brings together a bright mix of lemon juice, soda, gin, and a splash of whiskey with maraschino liqueur.
Grilled Baby Potato Salad
Swap out the mayo in a traditional potato salad for olive oil and vinegar. The grilled potatoes give a smoky flavor and the chips on top add a satisfying crunch.
DIY Honey-Baked Ham
The classic ham staple for the holidays can be done at home. First it’s basted with apple juice; then it’s glazed with a sweet-spicy mix of brown sugar, honey, honey mustard, black pepper and cayenne.
Coffee and Five-Spice Roasted Rainbow Carrot Salad
These rainbow carrots are paired with a luscious Herbed Creme Fraiche.
Caviar-Topped Deviled Eggs
No Easter is complete without an egg dish, and these caviar-topped deviled eggs are the perfect party hors d'oeuvres.
Asparagus-and-Zucchini Frittata
This dish can be served warm or at room temperature, meaning whatever doesn’t get eaten at dinner can serve for leftovers at breakfast, too.
Sweet Potato Yeast Rolls
No big feast is complete without great dinner rolls, and this batch is made with sweet potatoes as a twist on the usual. Brush them with butter fresh out of the oven and serve.
Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary
Celebrity chef Curtis Stone makes easy work of a leg of lamb, starting with it at room temperature, roasting it with fragrant rosemary, and garlic and serving it with an easy pan sauce.
Shepherd's Pie
This British classic is both hearty and perfect for a late spring gathering. Chef Tom Aikens infuses milk and cream with fresh herbs before folding them into the potatoes to make the dish especially luxurious.
Root Vegetable Tian
The layered vegetables in this tian are the perfect side for a colorful and delicious Easter spread. The garlicky topping makes for a savory element for a often sweet holiday menu.
Chilled English Pea Soup with Crab and Meyer Lemon
English pea and watercress soup is the perfect base for a zesty crab salad, and is the perfect appetizer for a full Easter dinner.
Smoky Tea-Brined Pork Loin Roast with Fennel and Plums
This pork loin is a relatively affordable piece of meat that’s perfectly festive at the same time. Even if you don’t finish the full roast, it’s perfect for sandwiches the day after.
Grilled Carrots with Lemon and Harissa
Everyone needs the perfect roasted carrot recipe, and this one is essential to keep in your back pocket from spring through the fall. The Harissa Paste will take things up a notch.
Apple-Ham Quiche
A quiche is always a crowd-pleaser, with sweet and savory elements that all come together. Thin apple and ham slices are rolled and set in a herby custard sprinkled with sharp white cheddar.
Campari-Fennel Aperitif
If you’re looking for a cocktail as a palate cleanser or a drink to lighten everyone’s mood, a spritzer aperitif is the way to go.
Triple-Pea and Asparagus Salad with Feta-Mint Dressing
Salty, lemony, and herbaceous, the feta-mint dressing in this salad will likely become a stalwart, as it is also perfect served with grilled vegetables, folded through warm pasta, or slathered on crispy roasted potatoes.
Rosemary-Garlic Lamb Chops with Pimentón and Mint
Chef Nancy Silverton adores the grilled, herb-flecked lamb chops scottadito (“burnt fingers”). Here, she adds a kick to the lamb by garnishing it with smoky pimentón de la Vera and little mint leaves.
Carrot and Orange Cake with Sour Cream Glaze
What is Easter without carrot cake? Chopped pieces of dried apricots and candied orange peels give each slice of cake a spot of unexpected fruit sweetness, while the pistachios add texture to the soft cake. Serve it with a cup of warm tea or coffee to complete the experience.
Shaved Artichoke Salad
As some greens to your tablescape or family-style spread with a seasonal salad.
"Everybody" Potato-Leek Soup
You can serve this soup so many different ways: with a dollop of crème fraîche and smoked salmon, topped with roasted broccoli florets and shredded cheddar cheese, or simply plain, as it has a mellow, delicious flavor on its own.
Garganelli with Speck, Peas, and Scallion Cream
“Boozy” Cherry Hot Cross Buns
Paige McCurdy-Flynn makes these soft, pillowy hot cross buns with a twist: She rolls the dough with brandy-soaked cherries for an extra kick. A perfect end to an Easter meal.