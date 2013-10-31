25 Easter Recipes You’ll Want to Cook Every Year

Whether you’re spending Easter with four people or 40, you need great recipes. We’ve pulled together our Easter recipe favorites that can be doubled, tripled, shared, or split for every guest count. Start with dinner rolls, deviled eggs, and a bright and festive punch; end with hot cross buns or a classic carrot cake. From roasted lamb and centerpiece pork roast to side dishes, desserts, and cocktail ideas, these recipes will give you a well-rounded and memorable Easter dinner.