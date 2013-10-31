25 Easter Recipes You’ll Want to Cook Every Year

By Food & Wine and Megan Soll
Updated March 12, 2020
Caitlin Bensel
Whether you’re spending Easter with four people or 40, you need great recipes. We’ve pulled together our Easter recipe favorites that can be doubled, tripled, shared, or split for every guest count. Start with dinner rolls, deviled eggs, and a bright and festive punch; end with hot cross buns or a classic carrot cake. From roasted lamb and centerpiece pork roast to side dishes, desserts, and cocktail ideas, these recipes will give you a well-rounded and memorable Easter dinner.

Related: More Easter Ideas
Start Slideshow

1 of 25

Lemon Upside-Down Cake

© Thomas Heinser
Go to Recipe

Cal Peternell usually uses sweet Meyer lemons from his neighbor’s tree for this versatile cake. Regular lemons are tasty too and add a bitter note that’s a lovely contrast to the gooey brown-sugar topping.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Saba-and-Dijon-Glazed Easter Ham 

Eva Kolenko
Go to Recipe

We’re switching up the traditional sugar-crusted holiday ham by using saba, a sweet and slightly acidic syrup made from cooked-down grape must (similar to aged balsamic). We bake the ham on a bed of carrots and shallots so the drippings flavor the vegetables in the oven.

3 of 25

Mashed-Potato Casserole with Sage and Fontina

© John Kernick
Go to Recipe

Melissa Clark upgrades classic mashed potatoes with a creamy, tangy mix of crème fraîche, butter, parsley, and sage, then tops them with cheesy breadcrumbs and bakes until crisp.

Advertisement

4 of 25

Felicitation Punch

Go to Recipe

This tart punch brings together a bright mix of lemon juice, soda, gin, and a splash of whiskey with maraschino liqueur.

5 of 25

Grilled Baby Potato Salad 

© Con Poulos
Go to Recipe

Swap out the mayo in a traditional potato salad for olive oil and vinegar. The grilled potatoes give a smoky flavor and the chips on top add a satisfying crunch.

6 of 25

DIY Honey-Baked Ham

Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Go to Recipe

The classic ham staple for the holidays can be done at home. First it’s basted with apple juice; then it’s glazed with a sweet-spicy mix of brown sugar, honey, honey mustard, black pepper and cayenne.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 25

Coffee and Five-Spice Roasted Rainbow Carrot Salad 

Justin Walker
Go to Recipe

These rainbow carrots are paired with a luscious Herbed Creme Fraiche.

8 of 25

Caviar-Topped Deviled Eggs

Caitlin Bensel
Go to Recipe

No Easter is complete without an egg dish, and these caviar-topped deviled eggs are the perfect party hors d'oeuvres.

9 of 25

Asparagus-and-Zucchini Frittata

© John Kernick
Go to Recipe

This dish can be served warm or at room temperature, meaning whatever doesn’t get eaten at dinner can serve for leftovers at breakfast, too.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 25

Sweet Potato Yeast Rolls

Victor Protasio
Go to Recipes

No big feast is complete without great dinner rolls, and this batch is made with sweet potatoes as a twist on the usual. Brush them with butter fresh out of the oven and serve.

11 of 25

Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary

Go to Recipe

Celebrity chef Curtis Stone makes easy work of a leg of lamb, starting with it at room temperature, roasting it with fragrant rosemary, and garlic and serving it with an easy pan sauce.

12 of 25

Shepherd's Pie

Go to Recipe

This British classic is both hearty and perfect for a late spring gathering. Chef Tom Aikens infuses milk and cream with fresh herbs before folding them into the potatoes to make the dish especially luxurious.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 25

Root Vegetable Tian

Greg DuPree
Go to Recipe

The layered vegetables in this tian are the perfect side for a colorful and delicious Easter spread. The garlicky topping makes for a savory element for a often sweet holiday menu.

14 of 25

Chilled English Pea Soup with Crab and Meyer Lemon

Eric Wolfinger
Go to Recipe

English pea and watercress soup is the perfect base for a zesty crab salad, and is the perfect appetizer for a full Easter dinner.

15 of 25

Smoky Tea-Brined Pork Loin Roast with Fennel and Plums

Caitlin Bensel
Go to Recipe

This pork loin is a relatively affordable piece of meat that’s perfectly festive at the same time. Even if you don’t finish the full roast, it’s perfect for sandwiches the day after.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 25

Grilled Carrots with Lemon and Harissa

Cedric Angeles
Go to Recipe

Everyone needs the perfect roasted carrot recipe, and this one is essential to keep in your back pocket from spring through the fall. The Harissa Paste will take things up a notch.

17 of 25

Apple-Ham Quiche

Victor Protasio
Go to Recipe

A quiche is always a crowd-pleaser, with sweet and savory elements that all come together. Thin apple and ham slices are rolled and set in a herby custard sprinkled with sharp white cheddar.

18 of 25

Campari-Fennel Aperitif

Go to Recipe

If you’re looking for a cocktail as a palate cleanser or a drink to lighten everyone’s mood, a spritzer aperitif is the way to go.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 25

Triple-Pea and Asparagus Salad with Feta-Mint Dressing

Caitlin Bensel
Go to Recipe

Salty, lemony, and herbaceous, the feta-mint dressing in this salad will likely become a stalwart, as it is also perfect served with grilled vegetables, folded through warm pasta, or slathered on crispy roasted potatoes.

20 of 25

Rosemary-Garlic Lamb Chops with Pimentón and Mint

Go to Recipe

Chef Nancy Silverton adores the grilled, herb-flecked lamb chops scottadito (“burnt fingers”). Here, she adds a kick to the lamb by garnishing it with smoky pimentón de la Vera and little mint leaves.

21 of 25

Carrot and Orange Cake with Sour Cream Glaze

Antonis Achilleos
Go to Recipe

What is Easter without carrot cake? Chopped pieces of dried apricots and candied orange peels give each slice of cake a spot of unexpected fruit sweetness, while the pistachios add texture to the soft cake. Serve it with a cup of warm tea or coffee to complete the experience.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 25

Shaved Artichoke Salad 

© John Kernick
Go to Recipe

As some greens to your tablescape or family-style spread with a seasonal salad.

23 of 25

"Everybody" Potato-Leek Soup

Victor Protasio
Go to Recipe

You can serve this soup so many different ways: with a dollop of crème fraîche and smoked salmon, topped with roasted broccoli florets and shredded cheddar cheese, or simply plain, as it has a mellow, delicious flavor on its own.

24 of 25

Garganelli with Speck,  Peas, and Scallion Cream

Victor Protasio
Go to Recipe

Sweet spring peas and garlicky sauce flood the tubular garganelli pasta, making each bite a surprise. Substitute penne if you can’t find garganelli, and don’t skip the lemon and mint at the end, which bring balance to the dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 25

“Boozy” Cherry Hot Cross Buns

Abby Hocking
Go to Recipe

Paige McCurdy-Flynn makes these soft, pillowy hot cross buns with a twist: She rolls the dough with brandy-soaked cherries for an extra kick. A perfect end to an Easter meal.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com