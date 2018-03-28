11 Beautiful Cakes to Make for Easter

With Easter Sunday around the corner, you may have already planned out your brunch menu. Or, if your big feast comes at the end of the day, maybe you’ve already plotted out your dinner plan. (We’ve got you covered with a slew of ham recipes, including this knockout from James Beard Award-winning Chicago-based chef Sarah Grueneberg.) And, if you’re like us, you've been celebrating the lead up to Easter by diving into all that great candy. Don’t let all that sugar lead you astray, however. There’s still room for dessert. There are a lot of ways you could go with Easter dessert, but this year, we advise one, show-stopping centerpiece. So, we’ve rounded up 11 beautiful cakes that are perfect for the occasion. They’re bright, colorful, reminiscent of spring and appropriate to eat at any hour of the day.