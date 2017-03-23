What the World Eats and Drinks for Easter

Easter is celebrated around the globe, and each locale has its own Easter food traditions. Here's how the world eats during the holiday.

Paraguay: Chipas

These soft and chewy baked cheese rolls are sold on the streets of Paraguay year-round, but they're especially popular during Easter when families make them from scratch at home.

Argentina: Torta Pascualina

Similar to a quiche, this Argentinian Easter staple brings spinach, ricotta, and hard boiled eggs together for a perfect Lent-approved treat.

Brazil: Paçoca de Amendoim

If you burn yourself out on chocolate, here's something to keep your sugar rush going: Paçoca de Amendoim, a candy made with peanuts, cassava flour, sugar and salt.

Russia: Paskha

Named after the Eastern Orthodox word for Easter (Pascha) this pyramid-shaped dish is made from tvorog, a white farmer's cheese. It symbolizes the purity of Christ, the Paschal Lamb and the Resurrection.

Denmark: Påskeøl

Known as one of the world's first seasonal beers, Danish Påskeøl is traditionally drunk at Easter and has a higher alcohol content than your average brew, meaning it's perfect for celebrating the arrival of spring and being stuck with your family for hours on end.

UK: Hot Crossed Buns

For most Americans, these famous buns might bring memories of the recorder to mind before Easter, but in the UK, along with much of the current and former British empire, Hot Crossed Buns are a staple of Good Friday and Easter. The icing on top signifies the crucifixion, while the spices used in the dough represent the spices used during Christ's embalming. Yum?

Lebanon: Maamoul

Maamoul is a sweet shortbread pastry made with dates, pistachios or walnuts, amongst other fillings popular in the Middle East. Commonly eaten on Easter Sunday and during the feast of the Epiphany, the cookies are oftentimes shaped into rings to symbolize the crown of Jesus.

Capirotada, Mexico

In Mexico, during Lent and leading up to Easter, you'll find this bread pudding made with cinnamon, piloncillo, cloves, raisins and cheese on kitchen tables across the country.

Tsoureki, Greece

This braided, nut-covered Greek bread is commonly served with red Easter eggs that have been dyed to represent the blood of Christ. There is also a cookie version, which is made with orange flour.

South Africa: Cape Malay Pickled Fish

Traditionally a Muslim dish, this pickled fish has become a common addition to Easter feasts across South Africa. Because it arrived in the country with East Indian slaves, taken to South Africa by the Dutch, it predates English Easter traditions in South Africa.