Everything Your Dining Room Needs to Throw the Best Dinner Parties Ever

While we’re big fans of laid-back dinner parties with our bohemian friends scattered throughout the living room on colorful floor cushions, we also know how satisfying it can be for everyone to have a seat at the table for a slightly more elegant event. For those blessed with the space to seat 10 to 12, we have everything you need to pull off a stylish table. From multi-taskers to game-changers, here are some of our favorite pieces.

Pedestal dishes and tiered trays

Cake stands and pedestal bowls have narrower bases than platters and bowls so they make it easier to fit everything on a table or sideboard. Varying the heights of serving pieces also adds visual interest. Place a large bowl or platter on top of a simple white stand or try a wood and marble version for an update on a classic style. A three-tier serving stand is perfect for hors d’oeuvres and desserts.

Fishs Eddy Gilded Petit Four Stand, $41. Buy It Now!

Oven-to-Table Cookware and Trivets

Make the most of handsome oven-to-table serving dishes, like this one from Heath or this one from Le Creuset, with smart and stylish trivets. A silicone version expands to hold multiple pans or extra-large pieces while this round olivewood trivet has a rustic-meets-modern vibe.

Heath Cast Iron Saute Pan, $241. Buy It Now!

Pitchers and Carafes

Whether it’s for cocktails, water, even to decant wine, pitchers are great multi-taskers and can add instant style to a table. Made in Milan, this glass version combines smoky gray with an unexpected hit of pink, while the base of this bottle is wrapped in leather. A glam copper pitcher or sleek porcelain model is ideal for large batch cocktails.

Flow Water Pitcher, $120. Buy It Now!

Wine chiller

Both practical and pretty, this ceramic chiller keeps white and rosé at ideal temps and close at hand. The organic shape and matte black finish work well with lots of other designs.

Marin Matte Black Wine Cooler, $24.95. Buy It Now!

Napkins

These super-soft organic cotton napkins come in traditional colors like platinum and white as well as less expected but still neutral shades like graphite or pink. To add some pattern to the table, try Heather Taylor Home’s designs like this striped cotton napkin, handwoven in Mexico.

Organic Washed Cotton Napkins, $1.99-16. Buy It Now!

Scratch tickets

Yes, you read that correctly. But these are different. Every LottoLove ticket is a winner–each one provides a charitable gift for someone in need–making it the perfect party favor.

LottoLove, $20 (pack of 2). Buy It Now!

Lazy Susan

The classic serving piece gets a modern makeover with marble and acacia wood. Use it on a buffet for sauces and condiments or put one on each end of a table for easy access.

Marbled Lazy Susan, $88. Buy It Now!

Bowls

We like to think of pink as one of our new neutrals. Whether it’s linens or dinnerware it goes with almost everything and adds a touch of warmth. This set of soft pink bowls can take guests from soup or salad straight through to dessert while this serving set also includes a counterpoint in gray. We also love these two lines of super-glam, inside-out bowls with metal exteriors and colorful enameled interiors in silver, brass and copper.

Copper and Brass Louise Bowls, $25-95. Buy It Now!

Platters

We definitely believe you can never have enough large white platters (just check out the F&W Test Kitchen). They’re versatile, go with everything and look so clean and fresh stacked on open shelves. But sometimes you want a little hit of color or a vintage-inspired design that evokes a feeling of nostalgia. This modern stoneware platter combines black and white while this oval porcelain tray celebrates Gucci’s iconic Herbarium print in emerald green.

'Herbarium' Oval Tray, $250. Buy It Now!

Serving Spoons

Mixing and matching when it comes to dinnerware and serving utensils is eclectic and fun. But sometimes you want a slightly more sophisticated look with consistent pieces that help unify a table. Enter the humble serving spoon. Stock up on matching spoons and watch your table transform. These handmade white ceramic spoons evoke a Scandinavian farmhouse while this matte black version has a modern feel. If polished stainless steel is more your style, these spoons have a beautiful shape inspired by cherry blossoms.

'Bloom' Serving Spoons, $65. Buy It Now!