Here's What All the Stars Will Be Eating (and Drinking!) at the Official Grammys Afterparty

Here's What All the Stars Will Be Eating (and Drinking!) at the Official Grammys Afterparty

The menu includes a variety of cuisines inspired by a few of the Big Apple’s neighborhoods like Spanish Harlem, Chinatown, Williamsburg, and Union Square.
Dinner Party Starters

From beautiful apricot-and-ricotta tartines to sea scallop lollipops, here are great starters to impress your guests at your next dinner party.
How to Throw a Bellini-and-Blini Brunch Party

Bellinis (sparkling cocktails made with Prosecco and, traditionally, peach puree) and blinis (thin, mini Russian pancakes) don’t just sound alike; they’re also terrific together.
Rustic Steak Dinner Menu

Delicious courses for the perfect rustic steak dinner, from salad (beet salad with tangerines) to dessert (creamy caramel pudding).
Easy Dinner Party Recipes

Dinner parties don't have to be stressful and difficult--turn to these simple recipes that feature fresh salads, savory appetizers, impressive main courses and delicious desserts. Whether you’re having a summer party or a winter get-together, these dishes are perfect year round and are sure to impress. Try a few of our favorites including farro salad with fried cauliflower and prosciutto herb-and-honey-mustard-crusted leg of lamb. Whatever dishes you choose, your guests will be impressed.
Tom Colicchio's Dinner Party

Tom Colicchio sources the best local ingredients for a summer dinner party at his house on Long Island's North Fork. Here, his amazing dishes.—Kate Krader
10 Ultimate Wines for Dinner Parties

F&W's Ray Isle solves every pairing dilemma with 10 spectacularly versatile wines. These bottles are sure bets at dinner parties.
A Chef's Dinner Party Recipes

There’s a new way for restaurant groupies to get up-close-and-personal with the chefs they revere: Kitchit, an online company that connects great pro cooks with fans who want to hire them for parties. Here, San Francisco chef Jeff Banker grills a rooftop feast.
Cooking at Home: $100 Dinner Party for 10 People

Winter Solstice Party

Play's the Thing | A Game Party

25 Great Party Ideas

