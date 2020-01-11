Cinco De Mayo

Most Recent

Mexican Americans Don't Know How to Feel About Cinco de Mayo in the Trump Era

“I mean, what is it about? You want to eat our food and listen to our music, but when we need you to defend us, where are you?”
5 Extremely Easy Ways to Have the Best Cinco de Mayo Ever

There's always time for tacos and tequila.
The Historically Accurate Way to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

The May 5 event that is commemorated by the holiday was the victory of a ragtag group of Mexican fighters at the Battle of Puebla
Recipes for Cinco de Mayo

These fantastic recipes for a Cinco de Mayo party include gooey, tequila-spiked queso fundido, fantastic tacos and, of course, margaritas.
Ultimate Cinco de Mayo Guide

Celebrate Mexican-American culture this Cinco de Mayo with tequila cocktails, taco recipes and more.
9 Best Fajitas for Cinco de Mayo

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these 9 superb fajita recipes.
More Cinco De Mayo

14 Best-Ever Tacos for Cinco de Mayo

Grab a cerveza and celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these 14 incredible taco recipes.
9 Ways to Eat as Much Avocado as Possible on Cinco de Mayo

Avocado can upgrade anything, from smoked salmon toast to happy hour cocktails. It would be crazy not to use it to upgrade Cinco de Mayo. Here are nine ways to do just that.
Corn vs. Flour: When to Use Each Kind of Tortilla

5 Mexican Cocktails to Drink on Cinco de Mayo Instead of a Margarita

The Vampiritos of San Luis Soyatlan

5 Creamy Queso Dips for Cinco de Mayo

5 Reasons to Add Fruit to Your Salsa

Up your salsa game.

All Cinco De Mayo

Cinco de Mayo Soups

Wine Pairings for Mexican Food

Spicy-Sweet Cinco de Mayo Macaroons

10 Tequila Cocktails for Cinco de Mayo

5 Incredible Cinco de Mayo Desserts

15 Best-Ever Tacos for Cinco de Mayo

Make-Ahead Tamales for Cinco de Mayo

