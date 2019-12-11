14 Great Stocking Stuffers for Home Cooks

Image zoom Getty Images/Williams-Sonoma/Amazon/Sur La Table

During Christmas, stocking stuffer gifts are typically small—bars of chocolate, packs of chapstick, the occasional mini liquor bottle or two. In this guide, we’re honing in on little gifts that would be perfectly suited for cooks. They’re the kind of essential tools that every kitchen needs, from meat thermometers and spatulas to garlic presses and can openers. We’ve even included an avocado tool, in case you know someone that’s particularly passionate about avocado toast. Read on for all of our recommendations.

Microplane Grater

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon’s top-rated microplane grater is perfect for zesting citrus and grating cheese, spices, ginger, garlic, and more. This particular model is dishwasher-safe and comes with a reusable cover.

Microplane 46020 Premium Classic Series Zester Grater, $12 (list price $15) at amazon.com

Avocado Slicer

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

After we had professional chef Karen Akunowicz test 13 different avocado tools, she identified this one as the best. It comes outfitted with a knife and effective pit remover, allowing you to half, de-pit, and slice your avocado with just one item.

OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer, $10 at amazon.com

Meat Thermometer

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

According to thousands of Amazon reviews, this meat thermometer is the best. The stainless steel probe has a precision sensor that reads the temperature in 3-5 seconds, and is accurate within 0.9 degrees—plus, the LCD display has a backlight, making it easy to read.

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Thermometer, $13 (list price $30) at amazon.com

Silicone Spatulas

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

Every cook needs good spatulas, and this set of five from Williams-Sonoma—including a spatula, “spoonula,” jar scraper, mini spatula, and “mini spoonula”—can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma Silicone Spatulas, $27 (set of five) at williams-sonoma.com

Peelers

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

Peelers are an invaluable kitchen tool, and this OXO set has great reviews. It includes a julienne, serrated, and swivel peeler, each outfitted with stainless steel blades.

OXO Peelers, Set of 3, $15 at williams-sonoma.com

Corkscrew

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

After testing out 15 different corkscrews, we felt that this corkscrew was the best choice. It’s compact and gives great value for the price.

Pulltap's Double-Hinged Waiters Corkscrew, $8 at amazon.com

Electric Wine Bottle Opener

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Those looking for an electric bottle opener, on the other hand, should try the Oster Electric Wine Opener. It removes corks pretty smoothly, and is comparatively lightweight to other brands.

Oster Electric Wine Opener, $13 (list price $18) at amazon.com

Ice Cream Scoop

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Of all the ice cream scoops we’ve tried, this one is our favorite—and it’s also approved by the ice cream queen herself, Jeni Britton Bauer.

Zeroll Original Ice Cream Scoop (2 ounce), $16 (list price $19) at amazon.com

Measuring Cups and Spoons

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

We also love these measuring cups and spoons from All-Clad, which you can buy separately or as a set.

All-Clad Stainless-Steel Measuring Cups & Spoons, $20-$50 (depending on order) at williams-sonoma.com

Rolling Pin

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

There are no bells and whistles to this rolling pin, and that’s the beauty of it. It’s perfect for rolling out cookie dough—and maintaining an even thickness while it does so—and also holds a dusting of flour well.

JK Adams 19-inch Rolling Dowel, $16 at amazon.com

Whisk

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Silicone whisks are great for any job, but we’ve found they work particularly well for exact recipes like zabaglione.

TEEVEA 3-Pack Very Sturdy Kitchen Whisk, $12 at amazon.com

Can Opener

Image zoom Courtesy of Sur La Table

This can opener does double duty; it has a built-in bottle opener, too.

Oxo Steel Can Opener, $20 at surlatable.com

Garlic Press

Image zoom Courtesy of Sur La Table

This garlic press gets five-star reviews at Sur La Table. Bonus: it’s designed to give you “better results for 60 percent less effort."

Kuhn Rikon Stainless Steel Garlic Press, $46 at surlatable.com

Mill

Image zoom Courtesy of Sur La Table

With a ceramic stone grinder, this mill can be used to grind spices, salt, and pepper to your preferred thickness.

Sur La Table Ratchet Mill, $20 at surlatable.com