5 Impressive Bottles That Make for Great Last-Minute Holiday Gift Ideas

Absolut Uncover sequin version, from $24.99 at bottle shops

It's vodka—a bar cart staple in any cocktail-imbibing household—and it's also sparkly. Even better? This limited-edition sequin-sleeved bottle of Absolut is also interactive: swipe up and the sequins flip to silver, swipe down and they're navy blue. It's oddly satisfying and therapeutic—and a glamorous snip at under $30.

Patrón Silver limited edition, $64 at Reserve Bar

A one-liter (party size!) bottle of crystal-clear tequila, embellished with art inspired by the brand's Mexican heritage, this limited-edition keepsake bottle is a stunning bar cart centerpiece.

Hennessy V.S. Deluxe Edition by JonOne, $180 at Reserve Bar

Teaming up with renowned street artist JonOne, Hennessy produced this limited-edition gift set, including a collectable paint can, bottle design, notebook, and jigger.

Remy Martin Louis XIII miniature, $200 at Reserve Bar

The full size Baccarat version runs well into the thousands, but this Remy Martin miniature rings in at a tenth of that price—and looks equally as stunning, making for an impressive gift, especially for history buffs and royal-watchers.

Dom Perignon 2009 Tokujin Yoshioka limited-edition coffret, $189 at Wine.com

This new collaboration features the work of Japanese artist Tokujin Yoshioka, who has "reinterpreted the emblematic shield" and evokes the Champagne's "vibration to the eye and the palate."