10 Cool Beer Bottle Openers | Food & Wine

Even if you’re not a pro mixologist (or a beer drinker), these beautiful bottle openers will impress your holiday party guests and add a little extra flair to your home bar. They also make fantastic gifts. Whether you're looking for a practical present to give to the beer enthusiast in your life or you want to jazz up your bar cart, these bottle openers are fanciful and functional. From super affordable to over-the-top, here are our top picks for 2016. —Allison Russo

Agate Bottle Opener, $16

When barware and jewelry overlap, you get this incredibly stylish cuff bracelet—a discreet and fashionable way to carry your bottle opener with you at all times. Wear this to a holiday party and impress other guests with your beer-opening party trick, or gift to your chicest beer-drinking friend.

Umbra Brass Bottle Opener Cuff, $30

When barware and jewelry overlap, you get this incredibly stylish cuff bracelet. Wear this to a holiday gathering and impress other guests with your beer-opening party trick, or gift to your chicest IPA-drinking friend.

Areaware Bottle Opener, $14

This simple and rustic bottle opener is a wallet-friendly find. The pop of color gives it a little personality, and its clever design uses magnets to catch the bottle cap and stick it on the fridge for storage.

Brass Bottle Openers, $75

This minimalist, sculptural opener is the perfect holiday gift for your friend who loves architecture or the family member who already has everything. Choose from raw steel or polished metal for a statement-making bottle opener.

Jingle Bell Bottle Opener, $12

Get in the holiday spirit with this super festive jingle bell opener. As one of the cheaper items on our list, this seasonally appropriate bar tool makes a great stocking stuffer or White Elephant gift.

Wood and Metal Antler Bottle Opener, $13

This wooden antler-inspired opener is great for gifting to your outdoorsy acquaintances. Something about it screams “Christmas” to us (we do have reindeer on the brain), but this bottle opener is pretty enough to use all year round.

Rock Bottle Opener, $35

This striking, sculptural tool is a wonderful (and affordable) way to own a unique, handmade piece. Though it's a bold piece of barware, this bottle opener is never going out of style.

Kikkerland Vintage Copper Bottle Opener, $13

We love the simple yet sophisticated design of this no-frills opener. The vintage-inspired aesthetic and small size make it a perfect pocket-sized gadget.

Brass Crescent Bottle Opener, $65

Another wearable opener that is beautiful in both design and function. Use the crescent shape to open bottles with an easy twist and wow the holiday party crowd. 

Brass Stand-Up Bottle Opener, $49

The bell shape of this brass opener makes it a stylish addition to any home bar, and it’s a great gift for the aspiring mixologist in your life.

