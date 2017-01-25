Where to Celebrate the Year of the Rooster

Brandon Jew will host a special dinner at his San Francisco spot Mister Jiu’s—a ticketed event that, for $150, will provide an eight-course menu by some of the Bay Area’s biggest names. The January 30 celebration, which benefits the Chinese Historical Society, will feature Nick Balla and Courtney Burns of Motze (and formerly Bar Tartine), Sarah and Evan Rich of Rich Table, Belinda Leong of B. Patisserie and others. misterjius.com
Advertisement
2 of 11
M.Y. China | San Francisco
Chef Tony Wu is hosting “Grandma Wu’s New Year Dinner,” inspired by—you guessed it—his grandmother’s holiday cooking. The eight course meal is priced at $288 for a group of six, “to make it even easier to spend time with family (biological and chosen).” Each meal begins with a Fortune Platter: a bounty of roast duck, squid, jellyfish and barbeque pork. A seafood-focused menu then closes with a golden cloud of spun sugar. Expect some of the showmanship endemic to Martin Yan’s restaurant group (chef Wu is allegedly the first chef to pull 16,000 noodles in two minutes). Wine pairings are available by the glass or at $45 per bottle, and Grandma Wu’s specialties are available from New Year’s Day through February 11. Pictured above: Martin Yan's Wontons in Hot and Sour Sauce.tastemychina.com
At this hidden gem in New York’s Chinatown, each dish on the $111 Deluxe Rooster menu has its own meaning: noodles for a long life, shrimp for good fortune and happiness, vegetarian “shark fin” to symbolize the sharing of wealth, black chicken to promote fertility and more traditional signifiers. Not to be constrained by convention, however, Fung Tu also provides trademark twists on familiar classics—like a distinctly Chinese-American black sesame brownie. Shorter $68 and $88 meals are also available, and the special menus will be available on January 27 and 28. fungtu.com
Advertisement
4 of 11Courtesy of Hakkasan
Hakkasan | New York
This bastion of upscale Cantonese cooking is celebrating all month long, with a prix fixe menu available until February 11. A $128 tasting includes Chinese New Year standards—like a “prosperity salad” of chicken, jellyfish and daikon—as well as a special cocktail with baijiu (Chinese sorghum wine) and traditional New Year citrus fruits. Guests will be encouraged to write down their wishes on ribbons, tying them to lanterns and transforming the dining room into a living red and gold wishing tree. Diners enjoying the festivities on the actual holiday, January 28, will get to see a full lion dance parading through the space. hakkasan.com
On January 28, the New York outpost of this San Francisco favorite will serve a family-style feast for lunch and dinner. A whole duck cooked in a sarcophagus of clay (which guests can crack open themselves!) is a twist on “beggar’s chicken,” according to chef Angela Dimayuga, “It is fabled that a beggar was given a chicken as a gift and, because they didn't have an oven to cook with, they wrapped the chicken in mud and threw it into a open fire.” Also on the menu is a dish named after the chef’s grandmother, Josefina, that features a whole chicken stuffed to bursting with chorizo, soft boiled eggs and all sorts of lovely pickle-y things. Jazz will accompany the meal and, as per annual tradition, diners will see the unveiling of a new piece by an Asian-American artist in the dining space. mcfny.com
At Red Farm in Manhattan, you can celebrate Chinese New Year with traditionally-named dishes that sound more like fortune than food: “Gold Coin,” “Long Life,” “Prosperity” and “Happy Buddha’s Delight” to name a few. But poetically ambiguous names don’t obscure the luxe ingredients: black truffles, chanterelles, lobster and other delicacies abound. You can also celebrate the Year of the Rooster by eating one—in a special chicken casserole with douchi (black beans). January 27 through February 4. redfarmnyc.com
Bounty and prosperity are resounding themes of the Chinese New Year spread available January 27-28 at Vermont’s A Single Pebble (named one of the best Chinese restaurants in the country by Travel + Leisure). Following a common New Year’s practice, chef Chiuho Duval cooks animals whole, serving seafood and birds in all their glory. Gold and other treasures are hidden throughout, as with the bowl of “Eight Treasure Dumplings” with surprise fillings in jewel-like colors. In keeping with the tradition of New Year rice cakes—each region has their own style—Duval (born in Taiwan) serves up a Cantonese radish version with scallions, shrimp and sausage. asinglepebble.com
Fat Rice, the Chicago Macanese hotspot, has dreamed up a “Year of the Fire Rooster” dinner that runs January 27 through February 9. Co-owner Adrienne Lo has described the restaurant's concept as paying tribute to the region’s Chinese-Portuguese culinary fusion—“to teach things to people about Macau being a Portuguese colony, the flavors, the spices.” $45 will cover five courses, including a bacon-wrapped radish cake (the Hokkien word for “radish” sounds like the word for “good fortune”) and a whole chicken stuffed with the ubiquitous “Eight Auspicious Treasures,” including chinese sausage, goji berries and salted duck yolk. Supplemental courses are also available, including a Portuguese-inflected whole dourade steamed with dill and black olive achar. For Portuguese wine pairings that complement the disparate flavors of Macau’s culinary tradition, grab a place at the $75 ticketed dinner on February 8. eatfatrice.com
At Lionhead in Seattle’s Capitol Hill, specials with a Pacific Northwest bent dominate chef Jerry Traunfeld’s Lunar New Year menu: lamb and jiaozi with pickled mustard greens, whole trout steamed with perilla and other herbs and a Dungeness crab coated with Sichuan pepper and chili. Look out for special drinks from bar manager Scott Rixe, including a baijiu and chili oil concoction, and the Lucky Rooster, an egg white cocktail with pu erh vodka, jasmine and lemon. lionheadseattle.com.
Din Tai Fung is soup dumpling paradise. They’re not doing anything special for the holiday—why mess with perfection? Still, for those in the LA area and around the country, this Taiwanese chain is a stellar option for New Year’s feast to remember. Aside from the killer xiao long bao—the classic pork version is sublime—order the cucumber salad and the wood ear mushrooms in vinegar.dintaifungusa.com
Celebrate in dim sum style at this century-old New York institution. While there is no special menu planned, Nom Wah’s robust menu of noodles, rolls, dumplings and other plates will be the perfect Chinese New Year meal for those who want to try a bit of everything. Pork siu mai, chicken feet, sticky rice with Chinese sausage, turnip cakes, fried balls of lotus paste coated in sesame seeds... there’s something for everyone. nomwah.com
You May Like
Read More
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.