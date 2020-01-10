Chinese New Year

Why Lunar New Year Is One of the Best Times to Visit Disneyland and Universal

At Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, Lunar New Year become its own holiday, filling the parks with stunning decor, themed experiences, and traditional entertainment.
Go Behind the Scenes as Fortune Cookie History Gets Made

Take a look back at the complicated history of the cookies—and an exclusive look inside a factory where they're made
Where to Celebrate the Year of the Rooster

Chinese restaurants around the country are ringing in the year 4715 with specials for the Lunar New Year.
Traditional Chinese New Year Recipes

The Chinese Lunar New Year (Year of the Rooster) begins on January 28, 2017 and lasts two weeks. This is a time when family members, whether nearby or far away, return home to celebrate with special dishes. The list below features classic Chinese New Year's recipes and the traditions and beliefs behind them. —Kei Lum Chan, co-author of Phaidon's China: The Cookbook
9 Dumplings to Make for Lunar New Year

Celebrate with deliciousness.
8 Noodle Dishes for Chinese New Year

There's no better way to celebrate.
The Year of the Monkey Bowl Demands Monkey Bread Pork Buns

This year, Super Bowl and Chinese New Year celebrations fall on the same Sunday. That means you have to choose between nachos and dumplings, right? Wrong. You should combine these two venerable food traditions, as chef Anita Lo of NYC’s Annisa demonstrated in our new test kitchen. She showed us all how to make the ultimate Super Bowl–Chinese New Year hybrid snack: Monkey Bread Pork Buns.
Spicy Chinese Recipes to Celebrate the Year of the Fire Monkey

Fiery recipes for a fiery year.
5 Decadent New Dumplings for Chinese New Year

Updated Chicken Chow Mein for Chinese New Year

