The Year of the Monkey Bowl Demands Monkey Bread Pork Buns

This year, Super Bowl and Chinese New Year celebrations fall on the same Sunday. That means you have to choose between nachos and dumplings, right? Wrong. You should combine these two venerable food traditions, as chef Anita Lo of NYC’s Annisa demonstrated in our new test kitchen. She showed us all how to make the ultimate Super Bowl–Chinese New Year hybrid snack: Monkey Bread Pork Buns.