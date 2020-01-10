Why Lunar New Year Is One of the Best Times to Visit Disneyland and Universal
At Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, Lunar New Year become its own holiday, filling the parks with stunning decor, themed experiences, and traditional entertainment.
Go Behind the Scenes as Fortune Cookie History Gets Made
Take a look back at the complicated history of the cookies—and an exclusive look inside a factory where they're made
Where to Celebrate the Year of the Rooster
Chinese restaurants around the country are ringing in the year 4715 with specials for the Lunar New Year.
Traditional Chinese New Year Recipes
Traditional Chinese New Year Recipes

The Chinese Lunar New Year (Year of the Rooster) begins on January 28, 2017 and lasts two weeks. This is a time when family members, whether nearby or far away, return home to celebrate with special dishes. The list below features classic Chinese New Year's recipes and the traditions and beliefs behind them. —Kei Lum Chan, co-author of Phaidon's China: The Cookbook
9 Dumplings to Make for Lunar New Year
Celebrate with deliciousness.
8 Noodle Dishes for Chinese New Year
There's no better way to celebrate.