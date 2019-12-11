11 Beautiful Glasses Perfect for Celebrations

Image zoom Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Whether you’re cheering to a New Year, celebrating a birthday, or gathering with friends and family for the holidays, special occasions warrant a toast—and you want your glassware to be just as elegant as the party. We found some beautiful options on the market for all budgets, from individual glasses priced at $11 to a swanky set of Baccarat crystal flutes for $320. Find some of our favorite options below—all you need to do is get a bottle of Champagne, and you’re set.

The Ones with "Confetti"

Image zoom Courtesy of Anthropologie

The confetti-like design at the bottom of these flutes makes them perfect for a New Year’s Eve toast.

Volcania Flutes, Set of 4, $48 at anthropologie.com

The Ombré Coupe

Image zoom Courtesy of Anthropologie

We love the elegant pink ombré effect on this coupe glass, which was hand-painted in the Czech Republic. They’re typically priced at $16, but you can get them right now for about $11 a pop.

Waterfall Coupe Glass, $11 (was $16) at anthropologie.com

The Classic Flutes

Image zoom Courtesy of Sur La Table

These classic flutes are reasonably priced, with a set of six only $78. The best part? They’re dishwasher-safe.

Schott Zwiesel Fortissimo Champagne Flute, $78 at surlatable.com

The Sleek Champagne Glasses

Image zoom Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

These sleek glasses are touted to be “scratch-, chip- and break-resistant,” thanks to the titanium and zirconium oxide added to the lead-free crystal.

Air Champagne Glasses, Set of 6, $108 at crateandbarrel.com

The Champagne Tower

Image zoom Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

If you’ve ever wanted to create a free-flowing Champagne tower at home, this is the set to do it with. These 10 coupe glasses stack easily, and can also be washed in the dishwasher—because, to be realistic, you might make a bit of a mess.

Champagne Tower Coupe Glasses, Set of 10, $50 at crateandbarrel.com

The Festive Set

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

For winter events, these frosted coupes would be right on theme—the design almost looks like snow.

Anthropologie Trudie Set of 4 Champagne Coupes, $72 at nordstrom.com

The Whole Package

Image zoom Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

In addition to six elongated, modern blown glass Champagne flutes, this set also includes a matching bucket to chill the bottle in.

Moya Champagne Set, $200 at crateandbarrel.com

The French Vintage

Image zoom Courtesy of Food52

If you’re into vintage and antique glassware, this Food52 set is for you. The glasses were hand-picked in France and sourced individually, so each one varies slightly in shape and size. You have the option to pick a classic style or go for etched glasses, according to the description.

Vintage French Champagne Coupes (Set of 2), $59-$64 (depending on order) at food52.com

The Waterford Flutes

Image zoom Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Waterford Crystal is a classic, and these glasses were designed with cuts specifically meant to mimic the bubbles in Champagne.

Waterford Happy Celebrations Flute, Set of 2, $135 at bloomingdales.com

The Delicate Purple Flutes

Image zoom Courtesy of Anthropologie

If you couldn’t tell, Anthropologie has a pretty impressive stemware collection. We love the hand-painted design on this set, with the shades of purple contrastingly beautifully against the bright gold rim.

Purple Waterfall Flutes, Set of 4, $45 (was $64) at anthropologie.com

The Baccarat Splurge

Image zoom Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

If you really feel like splurging, Baccarat’s handcrafted lead crystal Champagne flutes are gorgeous. They’ll set you back $320 for a set of two—make sure you hand-wash them, so they don’t get damaged.

Baccarat Vega Champagne Flutes, Set of 2, $320 at neimanmarcus.com