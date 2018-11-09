The $150 Bacon Holiday Package For All the Bacon Lovers in Your Life

Plenty of companies offer special gift packages for the holidays, but how many of them are packed full of crazy bacon creations? This year, BarBacon—the New York City-based, bacon-focused (duh!) gastropub with locations in Hell’s Kitchen and Union Square—is offering a special bacon-centric holiday package that will definitely give your Christmas a deliciously salty edge.

For a mere (cough) $150, the basic BarBacon package features a nice selection of items showing off the brand’s mission "to introduce new and exciting ways to indulge bacon." That includes Bacon Caramel Popcorn, six-pieces of Bacon Cannoli (a.k.a. wrapped bacon stuffed with maple ricotta filling), and eight-pieces of Chocolate Covered Bacon (of both the white peppermint chocolate and dark peppercorn chocolate variety). Along with those edible treats, you also get a BarBacon T-Shirt and a $50 Gift Card to go try more of BarBacon’s cured concoctions in one of the restaurant’s two locations.

Don’t think that’s enough bacon to appease the bacon lover on your holiday shopping list? BarBacon also offers a number of potential add-ons. For $60, the eatery will toss in a Bacon Cheesecake. Or if you really just want to get down to the essentials, you can grab BarBacon’s uncooked bacon by the pound (at $10/lb.) and make it fresh at home. Varieties offered are BBQ Bacon Extra Thick Cut, Porchetta Bacon Extra Thick Cut, Chipotle Bacon Extra Thick Cut, Pecan Wood Smoked Bacon, Maple Glazed Bacon, Hickory Pepper Bacon, and Jalapeno Bacon. You can also tack on additional servings of the popcorn, cannoli, and chocolate covered bacon for an additional price.

Sadly for those outside of the NYC area, no delivery is available: Orders must be reserved in advanced and picked up at either of the brand’s two locations. Still, if you do live in NYC and haven’t considered giving anyone the gift of bacon this holiday season, let this be your official notice that BarBacon is waiting for your call (+1-212-477-0104) or email.