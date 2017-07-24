11 Must-Have Back to School Lunch Boxes and Accessories

For your littlest school-bound tykes, make their lunchtime extra-delightful by stashing snacks inside their favorite animal carrier. We're partial to this "Eureka Unicorn" from Skip Hop Baby Zoo ($12.74), but the same insulated, water-resistant lunch bag also comes in bee, butterfly, cat, cow, dog, fox, frog, monkey, giraffe, and many many other animal iterations.

Is your child a huge fan of Frozen? If so, they'll love this Disney Frozen lunch box carry bag with shoulder strap ($10)—bonus, it comes with a refillable water bottle!

This Despicable Me Minions sandwich lunchbox and bottle combo ($8) is one of the coolest lunch contraptions we've ever seen—and the built-in water bottle slot means there's less of a chance the refillable bottle will go missing.

If your child is a fan of Spiderman, this Thermos Spiderman head lunch kit ($16) is pretty much the most intense-in-a-cool-way lunch boxes we've ever laid eyes on. It's also available in a Minions version and an R2D2 version.

For older kids who are looking up for a more minimalist dining experience—or for anyone who prefers their foods compartmentalized—this OXO Good Grips leakproof lunch container ($14.95) is the ticket.

Either way, to keep cool things cool (think: yogurt, drinks), it's always helpful to have a bunch of these cooling inserts ($7.98) on hand.

Packing a lunch doesn't mean you'll be stuck eating room temperature food mid-day. This five-star rated 10 oz. Thermos food container ($14.85) comes in three different colorways: pink/purple, charcoal/teal, and blue/yellow—and keeps food hot or cold for up to seven hours.

And now, some lunch box items so cute, adults will want them, too. Around the office, we can't get enough of Gudetama, Sanrio's lazy sunny-side-up egg character. This Gudetama chopsticks and spoon set ($11) is a great reusable utensil kit to stash at your office desk—save the world from all our plastic waste while using cute things at lunch! Everybody wins.

Putting together a fruit bowl on-the-go or a bento box for lunch later? Consider these CuteZCute Bento 3D food picks ($5). They're reusable food picks that come in cute shapes: broccoli, octopus, fried shrimp, and egg.

For a vintage vibe, check out this Pacman tin lunchbox ($12.50). Everybody used to carry plastic and metal lunch boxes like these in the 80s!

This warm/cold keeper is surprisingly chic for a cartoon-themed product. Plus, we love how this Snoopy lunch jar ($41) is bowl-shaped—so even if you're eating at your desk, it'll feel at least a little bit like a proper sit-down meal.