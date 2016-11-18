7 Pies to Eat for Breakfast the Morning After Thanksgiving

The morning after Thanksgiving is a little depressing. You're coming down from your holiday high and there’s only one thing to remedy your foul mood. That thing is pie. For breakfast. And no one is allowed to judge you.

Here, 7 pies that will wash away your post-holiday blues.

This iteration of pumpkin pie is light and fluffy enough to lift your spirits.

Another dessert we can endorse for holiday breakfast, this delicious slab pie is filled with fruit and thus can be eaten in the morning. Instead of making a traditional two-crust pie in a pie plate, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes this free-form, fruit-filled, ginger-laced pie on a baking sheet. Con Poulos

Fruit is breakfast, right?

These puppies are basically the poptarts of Thanksgiving. They can be eaten for a morning after breakfast on-the-go.

Apple pie is a Thanksgiving must and puff pastry makes this one perfect for a flaky breakfast.

If you are of the “go big or go home” mindset, you might just ignore the meaning of breakfast all together and devour a big slice of chocolate pie.

This super easy caramel lovers' dream pie will be a welcome addition to your holiday dessert menu. The filling is sweetened condensed milk sprinkled lightly with sea salt and baked until thick and gooey, then chilled in a simple graham cracker crust. We dare you to name a better pie. Dana Gallagher

Thick, gooey caramel is just what you need in the morning. Or at least we do…

Thanksgiving hangover? Bourbon pumpkin pie is the ultimate hair of the dog.