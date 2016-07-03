How to Cook for Vegetarian Guests on the Fourth of July

Veggie burgers, juicy grilled tomatoes and more meatless ways to celebrate Independence Day.
1. Grilled Tomato-and-Scallion Salad
“If it were up to me, I would throw everything on the grill,” says chef Tim Love. Case in point: He cooks tomatoes and scallions over a hot fire for a simple salad flavored with a little lime juice and crumbled cheese.
2. Grilled Watermelon with Avocado, Cucumber and Jalapeño Salsa
Throwing watermelon on the grill gives it a pleasantly smoky flavor.
3. Classic Potato Salad
This Fourth of July staple can easily be made ahead of time.
4. Double Drive-Thru Veggie Burgers
Vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli is famous for her deliciously charred veggie burgers. For a “special sauce,” she swaps out mayo for silken-tofu mayonnaise to make a tangy-sweet vegan take on Thousand Island dressing.
5. Vegetables with Walnut Dressing
Instead of toasting walnuts in the oven, use a grill: Wrap the nuts in foil before placing them in the coals or on the grate.
6. Juicy Grilled Tomatoes
Flavor grilled tomatoes with any fresh herbs or aromatics, then use them on crostini for an excellent appetizer.
7. Grilled Corn with Mango-Habanero Butter
Star chef Bobby Flay likes to cook corn on the cob with the husk tied back into a kind of handle.
8. Blueberry-and-Nectarine Hand Pies
Atlanta baker Abigail Quinn uses a mix of fruit in her crisp and juicy hand pies. Feel free to experiment with peaches, raspberries and other fruit here.
9. Vanilla-Almond Ice Cream with Cherries and Pistachios
You don't need an ice cream maker for this sweet and creamy custard-based ice cream.