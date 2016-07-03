How to Cook for Vegetarian Guests on the Fourth of July

“If it were up to me, I would throw everything on the grill,” says chef Tim Love. Case in point: He cooks tomatoes and scallions over a hot fire for a simple salad flavored with a little lime juice and crumbled cheese.

Throwing watermelon on the grill gives it a pleasantly smoky flavor.

Baby potatoes have a naturally sweet flavor and creamy texture that's delicious in this classic recipe.

This Fourth of July staple can easily be made ahead of time.

Vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli is famous for her deliciously charred veggie burgers. For a "special sauce," she swaps out mayo for silken-tofu mayonnaise to make a tangy-sweet vegan take on Thousand Island dressing. DAVID CICCONI

Instead of toasting walnuts in the oven, use a grill: Wrap the nuts in foil before placing them in the coals or on the grate.

Flavor grilled tomatoes with any fresh herbs or aromatics, then use them on crostini for an excellent appetizer.

Star chef Bobby Flay likes to cook corn on the cob with the husk tied back into a kind of handle.

These are ideally served once they've cooled a good bit but are still a little warm in the center. © John Kernick

Atlanta baker Abigail Quinn uses a mix of fruit in her crisp and juicy hand pies. Feel free to experiment with peaches, raspberries and other fruit here.

Vanilla, almonds, pistachios and cherries could very well be ingredients in a granola you'd eat at breakfast. Here, they make up a stellar ice cream that tastes fresh and bright for the morning. Plus, F&W’s Justin Chapple doesn’t use an ice cream maker for this sweet and creamy custard-based ice cream. John Kernick

