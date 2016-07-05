Healthy Detox Dishes for the Fifth of July

How to recover from the weekend.
After this past weekend's burgers, hot dogs and pitchers of cocktails, you might be ready for something healthy. Here, five light and delicious dishes to help you recover from the Fourth of July.
1. Quinoa and Brown Rice Bowl with Vegetables and Tahini
Quentin Bacon
F&W’s Gail Simmons makes this vegan rice bowl when she needs something especially healthy to eat.
2. Vegetable Summer Rolls with Chile-Lime Dipping Sauce
These fast, healthy rolls are filled with bell peppers and avocado.
3. Fresh Apple-Celery Juice with Ginger and Parsley
Sweet and tangy, this is the perfect recovery juice.
4. Lemony Waldorf Salad
In place of the traditional mayonnaise-based dressing, chef Mark Peel makes a healthy lemon-walnut oil vinaigrette flavored with cumin.
5. Summer Vegetable "Ceviche"
Toss this bright, zesty dressing with fresh corn, shelling beans, tomatoes and nectarines.