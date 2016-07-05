Healthy Detox Dishes for the Fifth of July

After this past weekend's burgers, hot dogs and pitchers of cocktails, you might be ready for something healthy. Here, five light and delicious dishes to help you recover from the Fourth of July.

Quentin Bacon

F&W’s Gail Simmons makes this vegan rice bowl when she needs something especially healthy to eat.

These fast, healthy rolls are filled with bell peppers and avocado.

Sweet and tangy, this is the perfect recovery juice.

In place of the traditional mayonnaise-based dressing, chef Mark Peel makes a healthy lemon-walnut oil vinaigrette flavored with cumin.

Toss this bright, zesty dressing with fresh corn, shelling beans, tomatoes and nectarines.