5 Food Movies and TV Shows You Should Definitely Watch This July Fourth Weekend

We get it, your life is busy. Between work, reading the Internet and sleeping occasionally, most of us simply don’t have time for much else. Luckily, we’re here to help you stay current on what to watch should you have any downtime this July 4th, once you're done sipping from this Negroni fountain, of course. Here are some of the food-related shows and movies airing or recently new on your favorite platforms to watch over the long weekend.

Watch the season finale of Parts Unknown

Anthony Bourdain concludes his ninth, and arguably best, season of his show Parts Unknown this Sunday with a visit to Porto, Portugal. While a few of this season’s episodes have focused more on social and political issues—“Laos” and “Los Angeles,” for example—Bourdain’s visit to Porto is sure to be filled with the travel legend stuffing his face and drinking the large volume of wine that we as viewers have come to expect from him.

Airing on CNN on 7/2 at 9:00 p.m. EST, available on iTunes on 7/3.

Revisit Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Roald Dahl plus Tim Burton plus Johnny Depp plus candy. It sounded like a good idea at the time and while the 2005 film pales in comparison to the original Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, it still has its enjoyable moments. For instance, there are lots of bright colors, the production design is quite impressive and Depp, well, he really goes for it with this one.

Now available on Amazon Prime.

Experience Soul Food

As Big Mama says, “Soul food cooking is about cooking from the heart,” and hey, that’s exactly the kind of food you should be eating this holiday weekend anyway. The cast of 1997’s Soul Food is enough to make you feel proud to be an American, with Vivica A. Fox, Vanesse Williams, Nia Long and Mr. 90s himself Mekhi Phifer.

Now available on HBO Go.

Check out Okja.

First, did you see Snowpiercer? If not, go watch it, we can wait. All caught up? Great! Okja, the newest film from Joon-ho Bong, director of Snowpiercer, has just arrived on Netflix and it is already sparking a lot of conversations. The story revolves around a young Korean girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend, a massive, genetically engineered pig creature named Okja that is supposed to be the answer to increasing meat shortages. Also, the film stars Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano and Giancarlo Esposito amongst others. It looks very strange, but in the best way possible. You know, like the opposite of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Now available on Netflix.

Just give into temptation and watch Independence Day

Okay, so the original Independence Day might not really be food-adjacent, but it is, in fact, absolutely delicious in the sweetest, most junk food way possible. We’ve got aliens, Will Smith at his peak, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Randy Quaid, Vivica A. Fox (again), Bill Pullman’s speech, the guy who made Robin Williams (RIP) into a woman in Mrs. Doubtfire, Will Smith punching aliens, Will Smith smoking cigars, Will Smith flying space ships with Jeff Goldblum as his co-pilot and absolutely no sign of Liam Hemsworth. It’s basically the perfect movie and you’re flat-out unpatriotic if you don’t watch it this weekend.

Now available on iTunes.