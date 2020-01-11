4th of July

Ultimate Guide to the Fourth of July

This Fourth of July, you should go big. Summer entertaining is at its peak and you must take advantage. Throw a pool party, a dinner party, a pre-fireworks party, a post-fireworks party—whatever. And no matter which you decide on, you'll definitely require food and drinks. And that's where we come in. We've designed the Ultimate Fourth of July Guide with hundreds of recipes that highlight barbecue, summer produce, patriotic dishes and more. We have full menus you can cook from start to finish, as well as inspiration for your own creations. And don't worry, we have a few detox recipes for July 5, too. So decide between juicy burgers or fall-off-the-bone ribs, blackberry or stone fruit pie with almond streusel, a mango margarita or a cold, local IPA, and you will be absolutely set with the tools you need to have the best July Fourth ever. Thanks, America, for being born.