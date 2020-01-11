4th of July

Most Recent

5 Ways to Use Grilled Leftovers from Your Fourth of July Party

5 Ways to Use Grilled Leftovers from Your Fourth of July Party

Let's make use of the fruit, vegetables, burgers and everything else that didn't get eaten before last night's fireworks. 
Read More
All the Presidents Ranked in Order of How Much They Loved Breakfast

All the Presidents Ranked in Order of How Much They Loved Breakfast

All the presidents' breakfast menus
Read More
5 Food Movies and TV Shows You Should Definitely Watch This July Fourth Weekend

5 Food Movies and TV Shows You Should Definitely Watch This July Fourth Weekend

Vivica A. Fox, super pigs, and a very food-focused Bourdain episode, happy Independence Day indeed.
Read More
17 Red, White, and Blue Foods to Make for the Fourth of July

17 Red, White, and Blue Foods to Make for the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is all about red, white, and blue—so you might as well make sure your menu is just as on-theme as your outfit. While the idea of finding a lot of red (let alone blue) recipes may sound daunting, rest assured you have plenty of options. Whole fruit rocket pops, a riff on the childhood classic, make a fun dessert with their strawberry-lime, coconut-banana, and blueberry-mint layers; ricotta and roasted tomato bruschetta with pancetta brings contrasting colors and a sweet-savory profile to the table. Read on for more of our red, white, and blue recommendations.
Read More
Outstanding Craft ‘Session’ Beers for Your July Fourth BBQ

Outstanding Craft ‘Session’ Beers for Your July Fourth BBQ

Done properly, day drinking should be a marathon—not a sprint. But if you’re cracking a traditional craft beer this July Fourth—many of which touch 7 or 8 percent alcohol-by-volume (ABV)—you’re going to struggle to stay up for the fireworks. That’s because one pint of an 8 percent ABV beer packs more booze than a double bourbon. (If you don’t trust our math, here’s a handy drink calculator.) Session beers are the solution. Packing all the flavor of your favorite craft offerings but with as little as half the alcohol, the “sessionable” beers on this list will buoy your holiday rather than weigh it down. — Markham Heid
Read More
Ultimate Guide to the Fourth of July

Ultimate Guide to the Fourth of July

This Fourth of July, you should go big. Summer entertaining is at its peak and you must take advantage. Throw a pool party, a dinner party, a pre-fireworks party, a post-fireworks party—whatever. And no matter which you decide on, you'll definitely require food and drinks. And that's where we come in. We've designed the Ultimate Fourth of July Guide with hundreds of recipes that highlight barbecue, summer produce, patriotic dishes and more. We have full menus you can cook from start to finish, as well as inspiration for your own creations. And don't worry, we have a few detox recipes for July 5, too. So decide between juicy burgers or fall-off-the-bone ribs, blackberry or stone fruit pie with almond streusel, a mango margarita or a cold, local IPA, and you will be absolutely set with the tools you need to have the best July Fourth ever. Thanks, America, for being born.
Read More

More 4th of July

Healthy Detox Dishes for the Fifth of July

Healthy Detox Dishes for the Fifth of July

How to recover from the weekend.
Read More
How to Cook for Vegetarian Guests on the Fourth of July

How to Cook for Vegetarian Guests on the Fourth of July

Veggie burgers, juicy grilled tomatoes and more meatless ways to celebrate Independence Day.
Read More
11 Best DIY Condiments for Fourth of July

11 Best DIY Condiments for Fourth of July

Read More
7 Best Finger Foods for Fourth of July

7 Best Finger Foods for Fourth of July

Read More
9 Fantastic Fourth of July Cakes

9 Fantastic Fourth of July Cakes

Read More
21 Recipes for the Best Fourth of July Barbecue Yet

21 Recipes for the Best Fourth of July Barbecue Yet

Read More

4th of July Party Ideas

Get festive for Fourth of July with red sangria, a firecracker salsa, color-coded hors d'oeuvres and more.

All 4th of July

10 Best-Ever Pasta Salads for the Fourth of July

10 Best-Ever Pasta Salads for the Fourth of July

Read More
10 Ways to Make Ribs for the Fourth of July

10 Ways to Make Ribs for the Fourth of July

Read More
29 Recipes for the Ultimate Fourth of July Cookout

29 Recipes for the Ultimate Fourth of July Cookout

Read More
Celebrity Chefs' Fourth of July Recipes

Celebrity Chefs' Fourth of July Recipes

Read More
Picnic

Picnic

Read More
Picnic Desserts

Picnic Desserts

Read More
Tim Love's Fourth of July Recipes

Tim Love's Fourth of July Recipes

Read More
Pool Party for 30

Pool Party for 30

Read More
Picnic Pairings

Picnic Pairings

Read More
Perfect Summer Parties

Perfect Summer Parties

Read More
Laurent Tourondel's Fourth of July Recipes

Laurent Tourondel's Fourth of July Recipes

Read More
Fourth of July: Roasted Pork Ribs Menu

Fourth of July: Roasted Pork Ribs Menu

Read More
Fourth of July: Jerk Chicken Menu

Fourth of July: Jerk Chicken Menu

Read More
Fourth of July Warm-Up Wings

Fourth of July Warm-Up Wings

Read More
Election Day: Red, White and Blue Recipes

Election Day: Red, White and Blue Recipes

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com