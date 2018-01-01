Holiday Pairing Guide

Holiday Pairing Guide

F&W’s expert holiday pairing guide features amazing wines, food-friendly cocktails and festive beers, plus incredible recipes for entertaining.

Holiday Pairing: Brisk sparkling wine & Crispy Udon Noodles with Nori Salt

Party Planner

From juicy cocktail meatballs to a festive Champagne punch, here are great holiday cocktail party recipes.

 
Best Beers

Beer can be just as festive as wine. Here, great recipes that match with amazing stouts, superb IPAs and more.

 
Foolproof Pairing

Pinot Noir’s balance of medium-bodied fruit and bright acidity makes it easy to pair with many different holiday dishes.

 

Star Chefs’ Favorite Holiday Cocktails

Jenn Louis loves to start a big meal with a negroni on the rocks. “They’re not too sweet, they’ve got a little bitterness, so they wake up the palate nicely,” she says.

To make Holiday wine shopping easy, here are the top producers in 5 of the world’s best regions.

 
 

