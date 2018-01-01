Food & Wine
Food & Wine
Subscribe
Search
Video
Recipes
Drinks
Travel
Holidays
News
Kitchen & Home
Shop
More
Subscribe
Search
Close
VIDEO
Down
RECIPES
Down
DRINKS
Down
TRAVEL
Down
HOLIDAYS
Down
NEWS
KITCHEN & HOME
Down
SHOP
SUBSCRIBE
Down
Stay Connected
Home
Holiday Inspiration Served Daily
Expert chefs offer amazing gift ideas, spectacular entertaining tips and fabulous holiday recipes.
Expert chefs offer amazing gift ideas, spectacular entertaining tips and fabulous holiday recipes.
See More
Chef Holiday Recipes Made Easy
A Spanish Christmas Menu by José Andrés
John Besh's New Orleans Christmas
Fabio Trabocchi's Italian Christmas
Chefs
Holiday Burlesque and Other Star Chef Party Traditions
Wine
5 Cookie Tips from Milk Bar's Christina Tosi
Wine
12 Perfect Holiday Gift Wines
Holidays + Events
8 Festive Red and Green Foods for the Ultimate Christmas Party
Snacks
5 Spiced Holiday Snacks
Holidays + Events
How to Feast Like Scrooge on Christmas Day
How to Decorate Cakes with Sprinkles
F&W's Justin Chapple demonstrates an easy, no-mess way to decorate cake wit...
F&W's Justin Chapple demonstrates an easy, no-mess way to decorate cake with sprinkles.
Inspiration from Star Chefs
More Holiday Guides »
Holiday Entertaining Tips from Star Chefs
Easy Food Gifts
Star Chefs' Favorite Holiday Cocktails
Gifts to Make or Buy
Gabriel Kreuther's Holiday Dinner
Scott Conant's Global Christmas Dinner
Marja and Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Holiday Menu
Christmas Cookies from Baking’s Biggest Talents: Matt Lewis & Renato Poliafito
Christmas Cookies from Baking’s Biggest Talents: Jacques Torres
DELICIOUS DEAL
12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up