Don’t Arrive Empty-Handed: These Under-$30 Holiday Gifts for Hosts Are the Best Finds on Amazon

Rule of thumb: Never go to a holiday party empty-handed. Contributing to the potluck is a good place to start, but if you really want to charm your hosts, get them a gift that they can use over and over. After all, their home is the go-to party spot, so a token of your appreciation with a host or hostess gift that’s functional and stylish is *chef’s kiss.*

When you’re shopping for holiday gifts for your host, you might want to go with somethingthey might not splurge on themselves. Think of items that may be a little decorative with a versatile edge; this way, you know they’ll get good use out of it, especially around this season. The good news is you don’t have to actually cough up a ton of cash to make your friend or family member feel special, especially with the gift-worthy items we found that look fancy, but are all $30 and under.

After doing a deep dive on Amazon, we came up with a list filled with gifts that any host will enjoy. If you’re looking for host and hostess gift ideas, the search ends here because we found entertaining items like charcuterie boards and speakers, drinkware like margarita glasses and decanter sets, as well as fun kitchen gadgets like French presses and electric wine openers starting at $18.



Holiday Host Gifts Under $30

If you’ve ever hosted a gathering, you know that you’re required to wear many hats; you’re the cook, bartender, and entertainer all in one. Now that someone else is taking the reins this time around, you probably have a good idea of what items would be helpful to alleviate the pressure and help make the whole experience easier for the homeowner.

Whether it’s a dinner party or more of a cocktail event, chances are appetizers will be served. And now your host can display hors d'oeuvres in style with this space-saving chip and dip serving set. It comes with three little ceramic bowls that nestle into a larger dish. They can get the bowls inside or out on full display, and use the larger dish to house chips, sliders, or other finger-food bites.

To buy: Bruntmor 4-Piece Porcelain Curvy Serving Bowl Set, $23 at amazon.com

Another entertaining must-have is this $24 charcuterie board that has a space for everything… literally. The wooden board has a clever, instructional design that helps you place cheeses, meats, fruit, and more in the perfect spot for an Instagram-worthy board. However, once they get the knack of things, your host can flip the board over to the plain side to experiment for themselves.

Or those who spend hours in the kitchen ahead of the dinner party will totally appreciate this Le Creuset cocotte. First of all, it’s Le Creuset. Second of all, it’s just $22. These tiny bakeware cocottes can be used to make mini chicken pot pies or act as serveware for nuts or dips. These stoneware pieces come in 14 stellar colors, including this deep green one perfect for the holidays.

To buy: Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte, $22 at amazon.com

And anyone who loves a good margarita night will light up upon seeing this pick. Unlike plain margarita glasses, this set of four has the traditional bowl glass with a fun cactus-style stem. The glass has a large 16-ounce capacity that works for their favorite drinks, however, it can also serve as an interesting salsa bowl as well. And because it’s loved by more than 3,300 shoppers who have it a perfect five-star rating, you can be almost certain the set will be a hit.

Want to see what other host holiday gifts should be on your radar? Browse through the rest of our list below that’s filled with ideas everyone will love (including yourself)!

To buy: Sabatier 2-Piece Charcuterie Board Set, $23 (originally $30) at amazon.com

To buy: Chefman Electric Wine Opener Set, $20 at amazon.com

To buy: Adewnest Stackable Coffee Mugs Set, $24 at amazon.com

To buy: Home Redefined Serving Tray, $24 at amazon.com

To buy: Paksh Novelty Whiskey Decanter Set, $30 at amazon.com

To buy: Will's Metal Wine Letter Cork Holder, $30 at amazon.com

To buy: JBL Go2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $25 (originally $40) at amazon.com

To buy: Libbey Cactus Margarita Glass Set, $27 (originally $35) at amazon.com

To buy: Le'raze Retro Glass Canister Set, $30 at amazon.com

To buy: Cork & Mill Marble Coaster Set, $28 at amazon.com

To buy: The Hygge Game Conversation Card Game, $20 at amazon.com

To buy: Kate Spade Vintage Cherry Dot Rectangular Food Storage Set, $29 at amazon.com

To buy: Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker, $23 (originally $28) at amazon.com

