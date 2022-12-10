Lifestyle Kitchen Don’t Arrive Empty-Handed: These Under-$30 Holiday Gifts for Hosts Are the Best Finds on Amazon Shop Le Creuset cocottes, JBL speakers, Kate Spade storage containers, and more. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & DealsSanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.ExperienceAs an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 10, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Knape / Getty Images Rule of thumb: Never go to a holiday party empty-handed. Contributing to the potluck is a good place to start, but if you really want to charm your hosts, get them a gift that they can use over and over. After all, their home is the go-to party spot, so a token of your appreciation with a host or hostess gift that’s functional and stylish is *chef’s kiss.* When you’re shopping for holiday gifts for your host, you might want to go with somethingthey might not splurge on themselves. Think of items that may be a little decorative with a versatile edge; this way, you know they’ll get good use out of it, especially around this season. The good news is you don’t have to actually cough up a ton of cash to make your friend or family member feel special, especially with the gift-worthy items we found that look fancy, but are all $30 and under. After doing a deep dive on Amazon, we came up with a list filled with gifts that any host will enjoy. If you’re looking for host and hostess gift ideas, the search ends here because we found entertaining items like charcuterie boards and speakers, drinkware like margarita glasses and decanter sets, as well as fun kitchen gadgets like French presses and electric wine openers starting at $18. Holiday Host Gifts Under $30 Sabatier 2-Piece Charcuterie Board Set, $23 (originally $30) Chefman Electric Wine Opener Set, $20 Bruntmor 4-Piece Porcelain Curvy Serving Bowl Set, $23 Adewnest Stackable Coffee Mugs Set, $24 Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte, $22 Home Redefined Serving Tray, $24 Paksh Novelty Whiskey Decanter Set, $30 Will's Metal Wine Letter Cork Holder, $30 JBL Go2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $25 (originally $40) Libbey Cactus Margarita Glass Set, $27 (originally $35) If you’ve ever hosted a gathering, you know that you’re required to wear many hats; you’re the cook, bartender, and entertainer all in one. Now that someone else is taking the reins this time around, you probably have a good idea of what items would be helpful to alleviate the pressure and help make the whole experience easier for the homeowner. Whether it’s a dinner party or more of a cocktail event, chances are appetizers will be served. And now your host can display hors d'oeuvres in style with this space-saving chip and dip serving set. It comes with three little ceramic bowls that nestle into a larger dish. They can get the bowls inside or out on full display, and use the larger dish to house chips, sliders, or other finger-food bites. amazon To buy: Bruntmor 4-Piece Porcelain Curvy Serving Bowl Set, $23 at amazon.com Another entertaining must-have is this $24 charcuterie board that has a space for everything… literally. The wooden board has a clever, instructional design that helps you place cheeses, meats, fruit, and more in the perfect spot for an Instagram-worthy board. However, once they get the knack of things, your host can flip the board over to the plain side to experiment for themselves. Or those who spend hours in the kitchen ahead of the dinner party will totally appreciate this Le Creuset cocotte. First of all, it’s Le Creuset. Second of all, it’s just $22. These tiny bakeware cocottes can be used to make mini chicken pot pies or act as serveware for nuts or dips. These stoneware pieces come in 14 stellar colors, including this deep green one perfect for the holidays. Amazon To buy: Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte, $22 at amazon.com And anyone who loves a good margarita night will light up upon seeing this pick. Unlike plain margarita glasses, this set of four has the traditional bowl glass with a fun cactus-style stem. The glass has a large 16-ounce capacity that works for their favorite drinks, however, it can also serve as an interesting salsa bowl as well. And because it’s loved by more than 3,300 shoppers who have it a perfect five-star rating, you can be almost certain the set will be a hit. Want to see what other host holiday gifts should be on your radar? Browse through the rest of our list below that’s filled with ideas everyone will love (including yourself)! Amazon To buy: Sabatier 2-Piece Charcuterie Board Set, $23 (originally $30) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Chefman Electric Wine Opener Set, $20 at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Adewnest Stackable Coffee Mugs Set, $24 at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Home Redefined Serving Tray, $24 at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Paksh Novelty Whiskey Decanter Set, $30 at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Will's Metal Wine Letter Cork Holder, $30 at amazon.com Amazon To buy: JBL Go2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $25 (originally $40) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Libbey Cactus Margarita Glass Set, $27 (originally $35) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Le'raze Retro Glass Canister Set, $30 at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Cork & Mill Marble Coaster Set, $28 at amazon.com Amazon To buy: The Hygge Game Conversation Card Game, $20 at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Kate Spade Vintage Cherry Dot Rectangular Food Storage Set, $29 at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker, $23 (originally $28) at amazon.com More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Forget Frozen French Fries — This Gadget Cuts Down on the Time and Work of Slicing Potatoes Whoa — You Can Score This Tall Staub Dutch Oven for Up to 71% Off Right Now This Philips Air Fryer Is at Its Lowest Price of the Year, so I Snapped It Up as a Gift for My Parents Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit