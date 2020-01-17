Holiday Entertaining

Featured

The Ultimate Holiday Dinner Party Planning Guide

Follow these tips to impress, not stress.
Chefs Reveal Their Favorite Holiday Food Traditions

We asked chefs to share the tasty traditions that have helped shape how they celebrate.
The Holiday Season's Essential Spices

These are exactly the spices you should be stocking in your pantry this fall.
25 Pantry Essentials for Holiday Dinners and Entertaining

A well-stocked pantry can help make holiday entertaining easier when everything you need is within reach. In addition to the olives, dried fruits and holiday spices you likely already have on-hand, we asked chefs for ideas of what they stock in their pantries, and best uses for each.
DIY Edible Centerpiece Inspiration

Gorgeous snacks in beautiful serveware are all you need to gild your tables this holiday season. Here are some food stylists' best tips and ideas.
12 Inspired Ideas for a Holiday Snack Dinner

To jump start your holiday snack dinner, take a look at these chef-inspired ideas, choose what looks appetizing and start creating your own pick-a-mix menu.
DIY Holiday Gift Basket Inspiration

Gift basket experts pick their favorite items for the holiday, and explain how to assemble and wrap stunning food gift baskets—big or small—for everyone on your list.
These Are the Foods That Remind Me of Home

Sometimes all it takes to go home for the holidays is gathering around the table with your favorite foods.
Festive Recipes

10 Make-Ahead Cocktails for Holiday Entertaining

Serve these big-batch cocktails at your holiday party and ease your hosting-related stress. 
5 Best Healthy Holiday Soups

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, it's all about holiday sides.
23 Easy Holiday Recipes to Use This Season

23 Easy Holiday Recipes to Use This Season

Gabriel Kreuther's Holiday Dinner

Top 10 Holiday Drinks

Holiday Recipes for a Crowd

Luxe Holiday Recipes

Modern Classic Holiday Desserts

