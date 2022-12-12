Love the holidays and cheese equally? The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) and the wine and cheese shop Lady & Larder have something very special just for you.



In honor of the festive season, the CMAB teamed up with the cheese shop run by twin sisters Sarah and Boo Simms to create the California Cheese Wreath Kit. The kit, the group explained, is made up of a collection of California cheeses, dried fruit, nuts, crackers, and other items used to create an edible arrangement for seasonal gatherings and gift-giving. And best of all, for each kit ordered, a $20 donation will be made to Feeding America (as part of a guaranteed donation of $10,000 to Feeding America.)



"We love cheese boards, but cheese wreaths take the celebration to the next level," Jennifer Giambroni, VP of communications for the CMAB, shared in a statement. "It's a centerpiece, a family project, and an edible arrangement all in one. And we're excited to partner with Lady & Larder to create a kit that makes it easy to prepare and allows us to give back."



The California Cheese Wreath kit specifically features three cow's milk specialty cheeses from California farms alongside California almonds, several dried citrus wheels, raisins, cherries, crackers, and dried herbs, all finished with a round bamboo cheese board, as well as instructions for assembling a festive cheese wreath. Those interested can purchase a wreath for $175, available for pickup at Lady & Larder in Santa Monica. If you're not in the region, that's ok too, because the wreath is also available online and ships to most states.



Jessica Lawrenz (@mongermoldandmilk) for Real California Milk

This is just the latest addition to the #CADAIRY4GOOD initiative to support families in need. As CMAB explained, the program launched on June 1, 2022, with the announcement of a pilot program to provide one-pound cheese shreds to food banks throughout the state. It added, "the #CADAIRY4GOOD initiative focuses on increasing access to nutritious dairy foods made with Real California Milk for California individuals and families in need and to identify sustainable partnerships to expand the reach and resources available to feeding programs throughout the state."

