More Than 15,000 Pounds of Smoked Sausage Recalled for Containing 'Extraneous materials'

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced a recall of more than 15,000 pounds of smoked sausage produced by the Hillshire Brands Company. The smoked meat products are being pulled from shelves because they may be contaminated by “extraneous materials,” specifically bone fragments.

The recalled meat-and-poultry smoked sausages are labeled “Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage Made with Pork, Turkey, Beef” and were sold in 14-ounce packages. The potentially affected products have the lot codes “in the form of the establishment number, line number, and time of production,” which read "EST. 756A 20 19:00:00 through 21:59:59 and EST. 756A 21 19:00:00 through 21:59:59.” The packages also have the use-by date “Nov 11 23” printed on the front label.

FSIS was notified of the potential contamination by Hillshire Farm, and the company said that it had also received consumer complaints about bone fragments in the sausage. As of this writing, there has been one “oral injury” related to eating the affected sausages, but there have been no illnesses or hospitalizations related to eating the recalled products.

According to FSIS, the recalled Smoked Sausages were sold in supermarkets and other retailers in seven states: California, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. (And, as always, this recall is specific to this one product with the establishment number, line number, and use-by date listed above. Any other Hillshire Farms Smoked Sausage products are not included in the recall and are safe to consume.)

Anyone who has purchased one of the recalled sausages is encouraged to either discard it or return it to the point of purchase for a refund. Any Hillshire Farms customers who have questions related to the recall can contact the company at 1-855-382-3101.

This is the FSIS’s second meat-related recall within the past few days. Last week, it announced the recall of 245,000 pounds of Conagra Brands’ frozen chicken strips, as the affected products may contain pieces of plastic. The recalled chicken strips were sold in 8.9-ounce cartons labeled “Banquet Chicken Strips Meal,” and have “Best If Used By Dates” of December 11, 2024, January 01, 2025, or January 07, 2025. The lot numbers printed on the sides of the cartons are 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820.

The recalled chicken strips meals were distributed to retailers throughout the United States and available to purchase online. Anyone who bought one of the potentially affected packages has been advised to throw it away or return it to the retailer where it was purchased. Banquet customers who have questions about the recall can reach out to Conagra Brands by calling (800) 921-7404 or emailing consumer.care@conagra.com.