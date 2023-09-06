We Found the 10 Best Highball Glassware Sets at Amazon—and They’re All Under $35

Sip in style.

By
Katie Brown
Katie Brown
Katie Brown
Katie Brown has over three years of experience writing and editing stories about food, drinks, and the culture surrounding them. 
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

LANDNEOO 12 Pack Glass Cups Tout
Photo:

Amazon

While flutes, coupes, and other stemware are great for special occasions, every household needs a sturdy set of highball glasses. Also called Collins glasses, these versatile vessels are named after the fizzy, tall cocktails they often contain. Short rocks glasses are great for more spirit-forward cocktails, but in my household, we use highballs for nearly all cold drinks — from ice water to cold brew, smoothies, and sodas.

If your kitchen is running low on glassware, you’re in luck: Amazon offers hundreds of options for highball glasses sure to match any need or aesthetic. From simple sets for minimalist mixologists to playful partyware, we’ve pared it down to the very best highball glasses you can buy on Amazon — and prices start at just $14.

10 of the Best Highball Glasses From Amazon 

Netany Set of 8 Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw

Amazon NETANY [ 8pcs Set ] Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw - 16oz Can Shaped Glass Cups

Amazon

If you find you’re always knocking over your beverages (like I do), these glasses from Netany are a true game changer. Each set of eigh comes with sleek bamboo lids and reusable glass straws, so you never have to worry about spilling. These are great for taking on-the-go or keeping on your desk to sip your favorite drinks throughout the workday. 

Combler Set of 4 Ribbed Glasses

Amazon Combler Ribbed Glasses Drinking Set of 4, 14 oz Ribbed Drinking Glasses, Ribbed Glass Cups, Fluted Glassware Sets

Amazon

These visually-appealing 14 ounce glasses feature a ribbed texture that will stand out among the other cups in your collection. While they may appear fragile, Amazon reviewers swear they’re sturdy enough for the dishwasher and durable enough to last. Their stackable will also help save room if you’re limited on storage space. 

Qipecedm Set of 4 Highball Drinking Glasses

Amazon Qipecedm 18 Ounce Highball Drinking Glasses Set of 4 (Made in USA), Large Tall Glass Cups

Amazon

Qipecedm’s 18 ounce flute-style glasses will make every occasion feel special. Perfect for Mimosas, green juices, and ice water, their rounded bottoms add a subtle sense of luxury to brunch, wine night, or any other occasion that calls for festive sips. Dishwasher-safe and lead-free, a pack of four of these crystal glasses will run you just $15. That’s an unbeatable price.

Luxu Set of 4 Thin Highball Glasses

Amazon LUXU Drinking Glasses 19 oz, Thin Highball Glasses Set of 4,Clear Tall Glass Cups

Amazon

For a lighter, more delicate-looking option, these thin highball glasses are actually quite durable. They’re made from borosilicate glass, a very sturdy material that’s resistant to cracks and sure to last through countless dishwasher cycles. With a 19-ounce capacity, these are great for large pours and beverages that require lots of ice, like brambles and Juleps.

Landneoo Set of 12 Glass Cups with Glass Straws

LANDNEOO [ 12 Pack ] Glass Cups with Glass Straws, 12oz Highball & Rock Drinking Glasses, Everyday Drinkware Glasses Set

Amazon

The perfect kitchen starter set, this 12-pack of glasses from Landneoo includes six rocks glasses, six highballs, and six glass straws to accommodate all your sipping needs. It even comes with special brushes to keep your straws sparkling clean, so you can reuse them over and over again. At just $25 for the whole set, these will make an apt addition to virtually any kitchen.

Amzcku Set of 6 Vintage Highball Drinking Glass Set

Amazon Amzcku Vintage Highball Drinking Glass Set of 6 Kitchen Glasses Cupï¼13 OZï¼

Amazon

Looking to add a touch of sophistication to your bar cart? This set of six vintage-inspired glasses are made from durable glass and feature a unique textural appeal. They’re great for Gin and Tonics and Dirty Shirleys, but they can also double as decor, and are heavy enough to hold pencils, makeup brushes, and beyond. Who said you only had to use them for drinking? 

Ework4U Set of 4 Drinking Glasses with Glass Straws

Amazon Ework4U 4 Pcs Drinking Glasses

Amazon

These 14 ounce glasses make even the simplest drinks appear Instagram-ready. Besides their aesthetic appeal, these glasses boast a wavy texture that lend a sturdy grip, making them easy for even the tiniest of hands to hold. The set of four also comes with matching glass straws, so you can feel good about sipping sans plastic.

Glaver's Set of 4 Vintage Mason Drinking Glasses

Amazon Glaver's Drinking Glasses â Set of 4 Authentic Mason Vintage Glassware â Clear Glass Tumblers for Cocktails, Water, Juice â Embossed Vintage Drinking Glasses (Highball 18 oz 7983)

Amazon

Looking to add an old school touch to your dining table? These highballs from Glaver's offer a modern twist on the retro (yet always-reliable) Mason jar. Sure to delight DIY-enthusiasts and bartenders alike, these glasses are embossed with a vintage-inspired label, hold up to 18 ounces of liquid, and can be used for a host of beverages and home projects — from Palomas to planters.

Leyu Set of 4 Highball Drinking Glasses

Amazon Leyu Highball Drinking Glasses Set of 4, Lead-Free Water Glasses. 13oz Tall Drink Glasses

Amazon

From tequila sodas to spritzes, stirred drinks call for bottom-heavy glassware. These highballs accomplish just that, featuring a heavy base designed to remain stable as you build your cocktail. Ideal for avid hosts, Leyu’s highball glasses are sturdy enough to use and easy to keep sparkling clean. 

Claplante Set of 8 Crystal Highball Glasses

Amazon Claplante Crystal Highball Glasses, Set of 8 Glass Drinking Glasses, 11 oz Durable Drinkware Cups

Amazon

Whether you’re serving large-format punch or your favorite non-alcoholic ready-to-drink cocktails, the right glassware adds an elegant touch to any dinner party. At an affordable price, these durable, crystal-style highball glasses instantly enhance any tablescape. This set includes eight glasses, meaning these dishwasher-safe cups cost less than $3 each.

Kingrol Set of 8 Romantic Drinking Glasses

Amazon Kingrol Romantic Drinking Glasses, Set of 8-4 Highball Glasses (12 oz) and 4 Rocks Glasses (9 oz), Premium Glass Tumblers Glassware Set

Amazon

With their intricate patterned textures, these glasses look ultra-delicate. But reviewers happily note they don’t easily chip or break — even in the dishwasher. While they’re chic enough to pull out on special occasions, they can be used as your new everyday glasses to add an aesthetically-pleasing touch to weeknight meals. Each set comes with four 9-ounce rocks glasses and four 12-ounce highball glasses.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Cuisinart Knives Tout
These Knives from Cuisinart Are as 'Sharp as Razors'—and the Whole Set Is Only $25 Right Now
Cuisinart Coffee Maker Sale Tout
This Cuisinart Coffee Maker Is Perfect for Hot and Cold Drinks—Plus It's at the Lowest Price We've Ever Seen
QT: Berry Tout
Shoppers Say This Nifty Container Is a 'Money Saver,' and Can Keep Berries Fresh for '5 Weeks'
Related Articles
Hilary Duff in 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie'
These Colorful Glasses Take Me Back to the 2000s Glory of Lizzie McGuire
Dirty Shirley
The 8 Best Highball Glasses to Upgrade Your Cocktail Hour
Best Gifts for Bourbon Lovers
The 27 Best Gifts for Bourbon Lovers, According to Whiskey Experts
Drinking glasses
The 10 Best Drinking Glasses, According to Our Editors
Bormioli Rocco Stackable Bodega Glasses arranged on a table with fruit
The Best Stackable Glassware, According to Beverage Directors
best martini glasses according to Food & WIne
The 8 Best Martini Glasses of 2023
best margarita glasses
The 11 Best Margarita Glasses of 2023
Best Champagne Glasses on a colored pattern background
The 7 Best Champagne Glasses, According to a Sommelier
Material Glasses
Material’s New Glassware Wants to Replace Every Cup in Your Cabinet — And We Tried It Out
best old fashioned glasses
The 13 Best Old-Fashioned Glasses to Upgrade Your Cocktail Hour
Love & Victory Cocktail Picks
The 10 Best Cocktail Picks, According to Bartenders
OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel 4 Piece Reusable Straw Set with Case
The 8 Best Reusable Straws for Every Beverage
Amazon FREELANCE: DISH DRYING RACK Tout
I've Tried Dozens of Dish Drying Mats, and This Is the Only One That Hasn't Gotten Grimy
QT: Prime Member Exclusive Tout
We Found the 9 Best Kitchen Deals at Amazon—but They’re for Prime Members Only
Food & Wine Amazon QT: Movers and Shakers Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy These 12 Trending Kitchen Essentials—and They're All Under $25
Cuisineart Food processor with olive oil
The 30 Kitchen Products Every Home Cook Needs