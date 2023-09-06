We Found the 10 Best Highball Glassware Sets at Amazon—and They’re All Under $35

While flutes, coupes, and other stemware are great for special occasions, every household needs a sturdy set of highball glasses. Also called Collins glasses, these versatile vessels are named after the fizzy, tall cocktails they often contain. Short rocks glasses are great for more spirit-forward cocktails, but in my household, we use highballs for nearly all cold drinks — from ice water to cold brew, smoothies, and sodas.

If your kitchen is running low on glassware, you’re in luck: Amazon offers hundreds of options for highball glasses sure to match any need or aesthetic. From simple sets for minimalist mixologists to playful partyware, we’ve pared it down to the very best highball glasses you can buy on Amazon — and prices start at just $14.

10 of the Best Highball Glasses From Amazon

Netany Set of 8 Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw

Amazon

If you find you’re always knocking over your beverages (like I do), these glasses from Netany are a true game changer. Each set of eigh comes with sleek bamboo lids and reusable glass straws, so you never have to worry about spilling. These are great for taking on-the-go or keeping on your desk to sip your favorite drinks throughout the workday.

Combler Set of 4 Ribbed Glasses

Amazon

These visually-appealing 14 ounce glasses feature a ribbed texture that will stand out among the other cups in your collection. While they may appear fragile, Amazon reviewers swear they’re sturdy enough for the dishwasher and durable enough to last. Their stackable will also help save room if you’re limited on storage space.

Qipecedm Set of 4 Highball Drinking Glasses

Amazon

Qipecedm’s 18 ounce flute-style glasses will make every occasion feel special. Perfect for Mimosas, green juices, and ice water, their rounded bottoms add a subtle sense of luxury to brunch, wine night, or any other occasion that calls for festive sips. Dishwasher-safe and lead-free, a pack of four of these crystal glasses will run you just $15. That’s an unbeatable price.

Luxu Set of 4 Thin Highball Glasses

Amazon

For a lighter, more delicate-looking option, these thin highball glasses are actually quite durable. They’re made from borosilicate glass, a very sturdy material that’s resistant to cracks and sure to last through countless dishwasher cycles. With a 19-ounce capacity, these are great for large pours and beverages that require lots of ice, like brambles and Juleps.

Landneoo Set of 12 Glass Cups with Glass Straws

Amazon

The perfect kitchen starter set, this 12-pack of glasses from Landneoo includes six rocks glasses, six highballs, and six glass straws to accommodate all your sipping needs. It even comes with special brushes to keep your straws sparkling clean, so you can reuse them over and over again. At just $25 for the whole set, these will make an apt addition to virtually any kitchen.

Amzcku Set of 6 Vintage Highball Drinking Glass Set

Amazon

Looking to add a touch of sophistication to your bar cart? This set of six vintage-inspired glasses are made from durable glass and feature a unique textural appeal. They’re great for Gin and Tonics and Dirty Shirleys, but they can also double as decor, and are heavy enough to hold pencils, makeup brushes, and beyond. Who said you only had to use them for drinking?

Ework4U Set of 4 Drinking Glasses with Glass Straws

Amazon

These 14 ounce glasses make even the simplest drinks appear Instagram-ready. Besides their aesthetic appeal, these glasses boast a wavy texture that lend a sturdy grip, making them easy for even the tiniest of hands to hold. The set of four also comes with matching glass straws, so you can feel good about sipping sans plastic.

Glaver's Set of 4 Vintage Mason Drinking Glasses

Amazon

Looking to add an old school touch to your dining table? These highballs from Glaver's offer a modern twist on the retro (yet always-reliable) Mason jar. Sure to delight DIY-enthusiasts and bartenders alike, these glasses are embossed with a vintage-inspired label, hold up to 18 ounces of liquid, and can be used for a host of beverages and home projects — from Palomas to planters.

Leyu Set of 4 Highball Drinking Glasses

Amazon

From tequila sodas to spritzes, stirred drinks call for bottom-heavy glassware. These highballs accomplish just that, featuring a heavy base designed to remain stable as you build your cocktail. Ideal for avid hosts, Leyu’s highball glasses are sturdy enough to use and easy to keep sparkling clean.

Claplante Set of 8 Crystal Highball Glasses

Amazon

Whether you’re serving large-format punch or your favorite non-alcoholic ready-to-drink cocktails, the right glassware adds an elegant touch to any dinner party. At an affordable price, these durable, crystal-style highball glasses instantly enhance any tablescape. This set includes eight glasses, meaning these dishwasher-safe cups cost less than $3 each.

Kingrol Set of 8 Romantic Drinking Glasses

Amazon

With their intricate patterned textures, these glasses look ultra-delicate. But reviewers happily note they don’t easily chip or break — even in the dishwasher. While they’re chic enough to pull out on special occasions, they can be used as your new everyday glasses to add an aesthetically-pleasing touch to weeknight meals. Each set comes with four 9-ounce rocks glasses and four 12-ounce highball glasses.

