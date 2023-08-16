This Indoor Trap Is So Effective at Killing Gnats and Bugs, It's Almost 'Gross'

It’s that time of year when kids are running in and out of the house, and doors are constantly left open even though you told your husband a million times to close the door after coming inside (I’m not mad anymore, just disappointed). But even more annoying than that are the consequences: Bugs flying and hovering around you inside your home. While you can use a bug zapper or hang up a no-pest strip they can be pretty unappealing to look at and sometimes noisy.

A better solution is a flying insect trap that plugs into an outlet. As luck would have it, we found one that shoppers say is extremely effective at trapping these little pests, and right now, it’s 20% off at Amazon.

HiAnifri Flying Insect Trap

Amazon

Simply plug the HiAnifri flying insect trap into any electric outlet and UV light waves are released, luring insects into its path. You slide a card that's sticky on both the front and back side into the slot on the unit, and when bugs land on it, they get, well, stuck. The product comes with five of these cards initially, and you can easily add refills.

This device has a range of 300 square feet and works as long as it is plugged in and the switch is turned on. The brand recommends you check and replace the card when it is full. The insect trap produces no smells or noise — it does its job quietly and effectively. Bonus: This insect trap can also double as a night light.

Amazon shoppers have given this plugin flying insect trap over 1,500 perfect star ratings for how successful it is at getting rid of flies, gnats, and other insects. One shopper set two of these traps up to deal with a gnat infestation and was impressed at how quickly they started working. While they were slightly “haunted by the number of gnats trapped,” they were “extremely pleased with how excellently these traps were working.”

Another customer wrote, “It’s gross to see exactly how many gnats get trapped in this, but it’s also a huge relief,” and adds that “this device is a life-saver.”

Take back the sanctuary of your home and snatch up one of these plugin flying insect traps. It’s on sale right now for only $12 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $12.

