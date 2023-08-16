This Indoor Trap Is So Effective at Killing Gnats and Bugs, It's Almost 'Gross'

Take back your inner sanctuary.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine, the Spruce Eats, and Allrecipes since 2019.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

QT: Gnats, Gross, Kill Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Madison Woiten

It’s that time of year when kids are running in and out of the house, and doors are constantly left open even though you told your husband a million times to close the door after coming inside (I’m not mad anymore, just disappointed). But even more annoying than that are the consequences: Bugs flying and hovering around you inside your home.  While you can use a bug zapper or hang up a no-pest strip they can be pretty unappealing to look at and sometimes noisy.

A better solution is a flying insect trap that plugs into an outlet. As luck would have it, we found one that shoppers say is extremely effective at trapping these little pests, and right now, it’s 20% off at Amazon.

HiAnifri Flying Insect Trap

Amazon HiAnifri Flying Insect Trap Plug-In

Amazon

Simply plug the HiAnifri flying insect trap into any electric outlet and UV light waves are released, luring insects into its path. You slide a card that's sticky on both the front and back side into the slot on the unit, and when bugs land on it, they get, well, stuck. The product comes with five of these cards initially, and you can easily add refills.

This device has a range of 300 square feet and works as long as it is plugged in and the switch is turned on. The brand recommends you check and replace the card when it is full. The insect trap produces no smells or noise — it does its job quietly and effectively. Bonus: This insect trap can also double as a night light.

Amazon shoppers have given this plugin flying insect trap over 1,500 perfect star ratings for how successful it is at getting rid of flies, gnats, and other insects. One shopper set two of these traps up to deal with a gnat infestation and was impressed at how quickly they started working. While they were slightly “haunted by the number of gnats trapped,” they were “extremely pleased with how excellently these traps were working.”

Another customer wrote, “It’s gross to see exactly how many gnats get trapped in this, but it’s also a huge relief,” and adds that “this device is a life-saver.” 

Take back the sanctuary of your home and snatch up one of these plugin flying insect traps. It’s on sale right now for only $12 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $12.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Italian Beef Sandwich
The Bear’ Inspired Me to Buy This Meat Slicer to Make Italian Beef—and It's 20% Off Right Now
Roundup: 7-10 Trending Movers and Shakers Finds Under $30 Tout
Hurry: Amazon Shoppers Love These Trending Kitchen Tools So Much, They’re Bound to Sell Out
My Mother-in-Law Cooks Dinner Nearly Every Night, and These Are the Kitchen Tools She Loves tout
My Mother-in-Law Cooks Dinner Nearly Every Night, and These Are the Kitchen Tools She Loves
Related Articles
Safer Home SH502 Indoor Plug-In Fly Trap Tout
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Sleek' and 'Highly Effective' Fly Trap
Best Bug Zappers of 2023
The Best Bug Zappers for Pest-Free Barbecues, Bonfires, and Picnics
Composite of the Best Electric Coolers of 2023 including DOMETIC CFX3 55-Liter Portable Refrigerator and Freezer
The 8 Best Electric Coolers for Road Trips, Camping, and More
QT: Thermacell
This Bestselling Device Is Our Favorite Way to Keep Our Backyards Mosquito-Free—and It’s on Rare Sale
Roundup: 7-10 Trending Movers and Shakers Finds Under $30 Tout
Hurry: Amazon Shoppers Love These Trending Kitchen Tools So Much, They’re Bound to Sell Out
Outdoor Patio Under $50 Tout
Upgrade Your Outdoor Patio Space for Under $50 with These Brilliant Amazon Finds
Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Review
The Thermacell Is the Best Mosquito Repellent I’ve Tried — Here's Why
Best Mosquito Repellents for Outdoor Entertaining
The 11 Best Mosquito Repellents for Outdoor Entertaining
Best Vacuums, Tested and Reviewed
The 7 Best Vacuum Cleaners for Your Kitchen, Dining Room, and Beyond
Freelance: Backyard Fun Tout
Amazon Has an Under-the-Radar Section Filled with Everything You Need for Backyard Fun—and Prices Start at $14
Best Citronella Candles of 2023
5 Editor-Approved Citronella Candles to Keep Pests Away from Picnics and Patio Dinners
Best Upright Vacuums of 2023
We Found the 5 Best Upright Vacuums After Testing 15 Different Models
Amazon Freelance: New in Home
These Genius New Releases from Amazon Are the Perfect Additions to Your Home for Summer—and Prices Start at $11
Best Robot Vacuums
The 7 Best Robot Vacuums for Smart Cleaning at Home
Best Handheld Vacuums
We Tested 10 Handheld Vacuums, and These 4 Came Out on Top
Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum
I Tried Samsung’s New $900 AI Vacuum — Here’s Why It’s Worth the Splurge