There's a New Reese's in Town, and It's Completely Dairy-Free

Reese's peanut butter cups have come in all different flavors and sizes, but none that vegans or dairy-free eaters could enjoy. Until now.

On Tuesday, Hershey's announced the addition of a new plant-based Reese's option, made with oat milk rather than cow's milk. The product, the company shared in a press release, will become widely available to consumers this month. Though the brand did not share the coming product's price, PBS found a listing for a 1.4-ounce package of two plant-based Reese's Cups at Rite Aid for $2.49, which is $1 more than the current regularly packaged product.

In 2021, the chocolate empire set its sights on offering its consumers a wider variety of options through its Better For You strategic plan. The long-term goal, the company explained in a statement, included creating candies with reduced sugar, sourcing organic, and offering plant-based alternatives. Since then, Hershey's has flooded candy aisles with options like oat-made chocolate bars and organic peanut butter cups. (As PBS pointed out, it should be noted the Rite Aid listing shows the nutrition information for the new product, which has the same calorie count as the old-school Reese's option.)

It makes sense that the Pennsylvania-based chocolate company has been eyeing the plant-based market. According to a 2022 market research report by GreyViews, the vegan snack market is expected to almost double in revenue by 2029, becoming a nearly $80 billion industry.

But the new Reese's isn't the only thing Hershey's has going on. The company also shared it's also releasing Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt, another oat-based chocolate bar for vegans to enjoy.



"We are excited to introduce these delicious, plant-based options," Teal Liu, the brand manager of Better For You at the Hershey Company, shared in the press release. "Our purpose is to create more moments of goodness for consumers." She continues, "Those moments are now more accessible for chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives."

