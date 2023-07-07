This Top-Rated Henckels Knife Set Includes the Only Three Blades You Need—and It’s Nearly Half Off

With so many types of knives to choose from, it’s hard to determine which ones you really need. Thankfully, our editors did the research for you, narrowing it down to three primary knives that help you tackle practically every kitchen task: a chef’s knife, a serrated knife, and a paring knife. And thanks to our keen eye for spotting the best knife deals, we found a set that includes the trifecta that’s essential for home cooks at nearly half off its usual price.

We don’t recommend just any brand of knives, so when we spotted this three-piece set by Henckels on sale, we knew it was worth sharing. Featuring an 8-inch chef’s knife, a 5-inch serrated knife, and a 4-inch paring knife, the set includes every blade you need to chop, mince, slice, and dice like a professional in your own kitchen. And at only $35 right now, this editor-approved set is a no-brainer, especially for those just starting to build their knife collection.

Target

The chef’s knife is the most versatile of the bunch, enabling you to chop vegetables as well as break down tough cuts of meat; the serrated knife is paramount for slicing ripe summer tomatoes and freshly baked bread; and the paring knife is crucial for precise cutting jobs, like peeling skin from apples or mincing garlic cloves.

The German-designed knives have a full-tang design, meaning the stainless steel blade runs all the way to the end of the handle for optimal stability and durability. The blades arrive razor-sharp and stay that way after many uses, and the riveted handles feel comfortable and overall well-balanced in your hand. One shopper’s five-star review said they were able to “cut an acorn squash in one slice,” and another was so impressed with the quality that they said they “will never buy any other knives.” Although we always suggest handwashing knives, the set is technically dishwasher-safe when you need a speedy cleanup.

The set is not only an excellent choice because it has the knives you’ll get the most use out of, but it’s also a smart pick for people with limited kitchen storage or counter space. You can easily stash them in a drawer or add them to a knife block you may already have.

The Henckels Dynamic three-piece starter knife set is the perfect starter pack for beginners and a high-quality replacement for dull knives in an avid cook’s kitchen. If you could use a brand new chef’s knife, serrated knife, and paring knife, there’s no better time to score all three for just $35 at Target. Order yours today, as there’s no telling when the sale will end.

