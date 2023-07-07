What to Buy This Top-Rated Henckels Knife Set Includes the Only Three Blades You Need—and It’s Nearly Half Off This editor-approved trifecta sets you up for success. By Bridget Degnan Bridget Degnan Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, Kitchen ProductsBridget is an Associate Commerce Editor specializing in kitchen product reviews and roundups. Bridget joined the Dotdash Meredith commerce team in 2019 and has three years of experience writing and editing food, drink, and lifestyle content for a variety of brands. Her work has appeared in Real Simple, Southern Living, Food & Wine, Better Homes and Gardens, and more.Experience Bridget is an Associate Commerce Editor at Allrecipes and has three years of experience writing and editing for Dotdash Meredith brands. She has tested and reviewed several meal subscription services and has spent countless hours researching kitchen and food products. She has a B.A. in advertising from Iowa State University, where she found her passion for magazine writing thanks to her journalism professors.Bridget has always loved being in the kitchen, whether it's cooking a new recipe or baking a cake for no reason in particular. Most of her recipe inspiration comes from her dad (who loved to cook), Giada De Laurentiis, and Ina Garten. Bridget is also a coffee aficionado. The highlight of her week is her early morning coffee dates with her sister. For three years, they have met at different local establishments on Thursdays before work. Lavender oat milk lattes are her favorite. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 7, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Target With so many types of knives to choose from, it’s hard to determine which ones you really need. Thankfully, our editors did the research for you, narrowing it down to three primary knives that help you tackle practically every kitchen task: a chef’s knife, a serrated knife, and a paring knife. And thanks to our keen eye for spotting the best knife deals, we found a set that includes the trifecta that’s essential for home cooks at nearly half off its usual price. We don’t recommend just any brand of knives, so when we spotted this three-piece set by Henckels on sale, we knew it was worth sharing. Featuring an 8-inch chef’s knife, a 5-inch serrated knife, and a 4-inch paring knife, the set includes every blade you need to chop, mince, slice, and dice like a professional in your own kitchen. And at only $35 right now, this editor-approved set is a no-brainer, especially for those just starting to build their knife collection. Target Buy on Target $69 $35 The chef’s knife is the most versatile of the bunch, enabling you to chop vegetables as well as break down tough cuts of meat; the serrated knife is paramount for slicing ripe summer tomatoes and freshly baked bread; and the paring knife is crucial for precise cutting jobs, like peeling skin from apples or mincing garlic cloves. The German-designed knives have a full-tang design, meaning the stainless steel blade runs all the way to the end of the handle for optimal stability and durability. The blades arrive razor-sharp and stay that way after many uses, and the riveted handles feel comfortable and overall well-balanced in your hand. One shopper’s five-star review said they were able to “cut an acorn squash in one slice,” and another was so impressed with the quality that they said they “will never buy any other knives.” Although we always suggest handwashing knives, the set is technically dishwasher-safe when you need a speedy cleanup. The set is not only an excellent choice because it has the knives you’ll get the most use out of, but it’s also a smart pick for people with limited kitchen storage or counter space. You can easily stash them in a drawer or add them to a knife block you may already have. The Henckels Dynamic three-piece starter knife set is the perfect starter pack for beginners and a high-quality replacement for dull knives in an avid cook’s kitchen. If you could use a brand new chef’s knife, serrated knife, and paring knife, there’s no better time to score all three for just $35 at Target. Order yours today, as there’s no telling when the sale will end. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine This Sweet and Spicy Tea That Sells Out Every Year Makes the Perfect Holiday Gift—and It's Just $10 Right Now The 8 Best Deals on Espresso Machines to Shop Before Prime Day—Prices Start at Just $35 The 17 Best Prime Member-Only Kitchen Deals at Amazon Start at Just $7