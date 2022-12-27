This Compact 7-Piece Knife Set from Henckels Has Every Knife You’ll Ever Need, and You Can Get it for Less Than $100

In a world where blenders, air fryers, toasters, and coffee machines exist, it can be tough to decide which appliances are worthy of your precious countertop space. And knife sets, though a complete kitchen essential, often come with heavy, bulky block bases.

So, when we stumbled upon this perfectly-compact 7-piece set from the well-revered Henckels brand, we knew we had to share. Not only is it stacked with every knife you’d ever need, but it’s also on sale for less than $100 just in time for the new year.

Amazon

To buy: Henckels Dynamic 7-Piece Knife Block Set, $80 (originally $140) at amazon.com

Whether you’re looking to ring in 2023 with a hefty kitchen declutter or are interested in cooking more, this natural wood-block set is the perfect place to start. You’ll get precision knives, like a 4-inch paring knife, which is perfect for trimming, segmenting, or destemming fruits, peeling fruits and vegetables, and any other slicing or cutting that requires a bit more detail.

You’ll also get two other small knives for your arsenal, known as utility knives. The serrated version is just 5 inches long, so it’ll be perfect for jobs that don’t require your classic bread knife (which is also in the set). The 6-inch smooth-ended utility knife is perfect for smaller cuts, like slicing fruit, shallots, and more. And they didn’t forget to include the most versatile mainstay: an 8-inch chef’s knife. This is your everyday essential since it’ll do anything from mincing garlic and ginger to chopping big hunks of dark chocolate.

The knives are crafted from sharp stainless steel that’s durable enough to last for years to come, too. Since they’re made with triple riveted handles, the knives are well-balanced and easy to hold, even for your longer kitchen projects. Extra-sharp kitchen shears are also included in the set to round it out.

Amazon shoppers love them too, with one reviewer writing that the quality can’t be beaten and that they’re worth the money. “I treated myself to these top-of-the-line knives after being frustrated with the dull knives I had been using. What a difference! Razor sharp is an understatement,” they added. They also wrote that they’re easy to clean with a quick wipe and they thoroughly dry them before putting them away too.

From its space-saving design to its well-rounded collection, this 7-piece knife set from Henckels is a must-buy, especially since it’s on sale for just $80. But don’t wait too long to snap it up, since we’re not sure how long this deal will last.