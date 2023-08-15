My Family Has Owned This Henckels Knife Set for Nearly 10 Years—and Right Now You Can Grab an Even Better Version at 59% Off

I'd argue that no kitchen tool is as essential as a knife. Every ingredient is somehow manipulated by one — whether it’s a simple strawberry for a snack, or a bunch of carrots for a salad. If you’re like my family, you need a good set that’ll last a long time, and one of the best brands you can buy is Henckels.

My family has owned an older version of this set from the brand for just shy of 10 years, and they're still going strong. Whether we use them to slice everyday bread, chop up vegetables for weeknight dinners, or use them to craft our most important holiday meals, they’re always reliable. And based on my experience, I truly feel that they're a great investment at full price. But now that they're 59% off — I think you should add them to your cart ASAP.

Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Amazon

These knives are made with stainless steel that’s durable, so they’ll be able to take on a variety of tasks with ease, all the while lasting for years like my set. Each knife comes with a triple-riveted handle, which keeps the knife stable and balanced in your hand. I also love how the handles are slightly curved at the bottom, so it makes gripping them more comfortable.

In this upgraded 15-piece set, you’ll get virtually every knife you need, from large to small. For detailed work — like peeling fruit, trimming proteins, slicing smaller ingredients — you’ll get a 3-inch paring knife and a 5-inch serrated utility knife. The 8-inch chef’s knife is there to get you through the majority of your kitchen projects. I use mine for chopping anything from herbs for biscuits (bonus, the chef’s knife is also my preferred tool for slicing the biscuits, too) to slicing mirepoix and sofrito for soups and sauces. For recipes where you’ll do a lot of up and down slicing, like chopping onions or chopping big pieces of chocolate, you’ll want to utilize the 7-inch santoku knife.

I find a need for all of those knives in every recipe I make, whether simple or advanced. I also find myself using the kitchen shears often to slice herbs like chives, and my family uses them to cut or clean proteins. To help you eat every meal, you’ll also get a helpful set of six serrated steak knives, which also have triple riveted handles. My family uses them for steak, and though I don’t eat it, I still find a way to use these knives for slicing apples, sandwiches, and opening boxes.

These knives don’t require much to be maintained. We never put them in the dishwasher, and I think that’s one of the reasons they’ve lasted so long. A quick hand wash with warm soapy water always does the trick, and we always make sure they’re dry before going back into the block so there’s no mold or anything like that. The set also comes with a honing steel, which we use to sharpen the knives whenever they feel a little more dull.

Overall, this knife set is one I’m confident will last in your home for ages. My family bought it and never looked back, and now it’s your turn. Shop the Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Block Set now while it’s over half off.

At the time of publishing, the price was $140.

