Woah—This 20-Piece Henckels Knife Set Has a $200+ Markdown at Amazon Right Now

If you’ve done so much as make a sandwich you know knives are an absolute kitchen necessity. But spend enough time chopping vegetables and mincing garlic, and you’ll realize that not all knives are created equal. Once you get enough practice prepping and cooking food, you’re going to not just want, but need, a high-quality knife set that stays sharp and is comfortable to use.

This 20-piece J.A. Henckels set is what you’ve been looking for. Made from lightweight German stainless steel, these knives are designed to stay sharper longer. It’s the ultimate knife set, and right now it’s over $200 off at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: Henckels 20-Piece Knife Set, $200 (originally $440) at amazon.com



This knife set has every type of knife an experienced homecook could ever need: A 3-inch and a 4-inch paring knife, a 5-inch and 6-inch utility knife, a 5.5-inch boning knife, a 7-inch santoku knife , an 8-inch bread, carving, and chef’s knife, as well as eight 4.5-inch steak knives, and a 9-inch sharpening steel.

According to the brand, the fact that the blade is made from a single piece of stainless steel increases their durability. Ergonomically designed handles make them comfortable to hold, which you know is crucial if you’ve ever had to chop carrots, potatoes, and onions for a stew.

Best of all, these aren’t high maintenance knives. They can withstand regular use, they don’t require frequent sharpening, and the blades are stain- and rust-resistant. Plus, they can either be cleaned in the dishwasher or by hand, if you have the time and want them to last even longer.

Shoppers report loving how sharp and high quality these knives look and feel. One reviewer who frequently cooks steaks wrote, “These knives aren’t only sharp, they are just heavy enough to have a substantial and expensive feel to them.”

Another shopper who resisted splurging on a knife set, ended up being glad they took the plunge, writing that the knives are “beautiful and are so easy to hold.”

If you’re looking for knives that can replace your old, worn out set, or you need a gift for the homecook who is ready to level up their knife game, this Henckels 20-piece set is perfect. This amazing 55% off discount won’t last forever, so now is the perfect time to pick it up.

At the time of publishing, the price was $200.

