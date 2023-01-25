Henckels’ Self-Sharpening Knife Set Makes ‘Cutting a Breeze’—and It’s $457 Off at Target

Shoppers say it cuts through “T-Bone steak like butter.”

Published on January 25, 2023

We’ll cut to the chase. If there’s one kitchen item that’s worth investing in, it’s a set of sharp knives. After all, everyone from novice cooks to experienced chefs will at some point be in need of bread knives, steak knives, paring knives, and more. The good news is that we found a must-grab deal for all of these blades stored neatly in a self-sharpening block, and you won’t want to miss it.

Right now at Target you can find the Henckels Modernist 14-piece self-sharpening knife block set for a whopping 70% off, saving you $457. The set comes with knives for a variety of slicing and chopping purposes, including a 3-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 6-inch utility knife, a 7-inch santoku, an 8-inch chef’s knife, an 8-inch bread knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, and kitchen shears. 

The convenience lies in the knives’ home base, which works double-duty as a self-sharpening block designed with specific slots — each clearly labeled — that automatically sharpens each blade when it’s removed or inserted. To do so, the stainless steel slots contain built-in ceramic honing wheels that refine the knife’s edge, keeping it sharp before and after every use. The serrated steak knives stored in the ash wood base of the block have toothed blades that never need to be sharpened. 

Henckels Modernist 14-pc Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block

Target

To buy: Henckels Modernist 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set, $200 (originally $657) at target.com

Not only do the knives easily cut through food, they also look good, too. Every item in the modern Henckels knife set is made from high-quality German stainless steel, and has a lightweight and easy-to-grip stainless steel handle that is fingerprint-resistant thanks to its sandblasted texture. The knife handles are hollow and ergonomically-designed, keeping your hands and arms comfortable while you cook. 

The combination stainless steel and stained ash wood knife block provides a contemporary addition to your kitchen countertop, and shoppers praise both the quality and design of the set. One shopper shared that they use the knives daily and “never have to worry about warping of the blades or going dull after a few uses.” They also added that it “looks absolutely stunning” on their counter top thanks to its “modern design.” 

Another shopper confirmed the knives’ sharpness, saying the steak knives “cut through [their] T-Bone steak like butter.” Shoppers also like the dual-functionality of the knife block, with one reviewer sharing that “cutting is a breeze” thanks to the “huge bonus” of the self-sharpening feature. They also like that “each knife feels solid and well-balanced in your hand.”

Whether you’re cutting meat, vegetables, or herbs, the Henckels Modernist 14-piece Knife Set has a slicer for all of your needs.  Don’t miss out on your chance to upgrade your knives and save 70% on this shopper-loved, sleek set at Target.

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: 

