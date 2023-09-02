Hurry: Grab This Razor-Sharp Henckels Knife Block Set While It’s Nearly $200 Off

A good set of knives is the backbone for prepping any meal or snack. They help us slice, dice, chop, carve, and mince our vegetables and meats into whatever shape or size we desire. While you can select knives individually, it can be more cost-effective and easier to purchase a complete set.

A knife set with a block provides a safe storage place with each knife having its own designated slot. These blocks rest on the counter and keep every knife needed right there at your fingertips. Good, sharp knives are a must in the kitchen, and this bestselling 15-piece knife set with block is nearly $200 off at Amazon.

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Amazon

Every possible knife you need to tackle that next cooking venture is in this Henckels knife block set. It includes a 3-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 5-inch Santoku knife, a 7-inch Santoku knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch Chef's knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of kitchen shears, a sharpening steel, and a wooden knife block. Each knife is made from a single piece of high-quality stainless steel and includes a three-riveted handle with a stainless steel end cap.

These knives are lightweight and razor-sharp, and the curved handle provides a well-balanced and comfortable grip in the hand. Tasks such as slicing pieces of crusty bread, carving chicken, or chopping and dicing tomatoes, onions, and other ingredients can be performed effortlessly. The 15-piece block set has a few different wood tone options available, but the highest discounted one is Natural, of which the knives have a black riveted handle, and the block is a light-colored natural wood. The dark brown with white handles is also on sale.

This knife block has earned over 11,500 perfect-star ratings for being razor-sharp, the quality, and the reputation of the brand. One shopper who owned another set from this brand for two decades and just purchased this one as an upgrade, wrote, “These knives are razor sharp” and added that the “weight is balanced and feels comfortable to hold.” They reported that these knives “cut through everything like butter.”

Another customer has purchased two sets of these knives, one for each of their homes, and has also given this knife block set as a wedding gift. They write, “This is a good quality set,” and say the “knives are very sharp.”

If you’re shopping for knives, snatch this Henckel's knife block set up while it’s almost 60% off at Amazon. Slicing ingredients will be easier than ever.

