Woah—This 'Razor Sharp' Henckels Chef's Knife Is Nearly 50% Off at Amazon

Grab your own for just $60.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Published on June 16, 2023

One of the first purchases any home cook needs is a high-quality chef’s knife. Likewise, if you’ve been using the same knife set that came with its own chef’s knife, you might want to make an upgrade. After all, a reliable chef’s knife is a kitchen game-changer.

One of the best options out there is this Henckels eight-inch chef’s knife. Perfect for tackling a wide variety of kitchen tasks, it will make preparing your favorite recipes more fun, and feel a lot less like a chore and more like a hobby. And right now, you grab one for just $60 — that’s 48% off the original price.

Amazon HENCKELS Classic Razor-Sharp 8-inch Chef Knife

Amazon

To buy: Henckels Razor-Sharp 8-Inch Chef’s Knife, $60 (originally $116) at amazon.com 

Whenever a Henckels knife goes on sale, we do a double-take. The brand’s blades are always sharp, and built to last. But what makes this German-designed Henckels knife stand out is that its razor sharp, which results in consistent precision cuts of meat and vegetables, and the eight-inch blade is the most practical size for everyday cooking tasks. 

Sharpness is important beyond just sounding cool — it's safer, too. Dull knives take more pressure to cut, increasing the chance that it might slip on the cutting board. In fact, this lightweight chef’s knife, weighing in at .01 pounds, promises ease of use across the board. 

According to the brand, the satin-finish helps the  blade stay sharper over a long period of time, and it’s safe to wash by hand or in the dishwasher. Plus, the ergonomic handle is comfortable to hold, which is particularly important when you have a big pile of vegetables in front of you that needs to be chopped. All in all, it’s not a high-maintenance blade.

This Henckels chef’s knife has earned more than 3,600 five-star ratings at Amazon thanks to the fact that it makes arduous kitchen tasks like chopping vegetables feel effortless. One shopper who wrote that this knife was their “first expensive knife purchase,” added that it made a “night and day difference,” compared to their less expensive knife set. Another shopper agreed that it's a great knife for beginners, writing, “If you're a chef on a budget or looking to graduate to a real instrument, I really can't recommend this knife highly enough.”

A third shopper added, “for the price, this knife is unbeatable,” and wrote that it's “sharp, well balanced, and easy to hold.” And a fourth says, “Came to me razor sharp and is holding an edge very well.”

If you’re looking for a chef’s knife to help you take on cooking tasks that might have seemed intimidating in the past, grab this Henckels chef knife right now. Now that it’s 48% off, there’s never been a better time to buy it. 

At the time of publishing the price was $60.

